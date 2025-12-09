Ranking which playoff opponents the 49ers most want to play
The San Francisco 49ers are essentially locks for the playoffs now. The team got to sit back and watch some games this weekend and in that time, potentially envision what a playoff match-up would look like.
If the San Francisco could draw up their best and worst playoff matchups, what would they be?
NFC South Winner
The winner of the NFC South will be the team everyone wants. San Francisco lost to Tampa Bay, but that offense appears to be much more flimsy entering Week 15. The 49ers took care of Carolina once. Plus, these teams will sneak in with by far the worst record.
Dallas and Detroit
These two teams are on the outside looking in right now, and if they do sneak in, they would be good draws for the 49ers. Both of them are questionable enough on defense that San Francisco would feel good.
Chicago Bears
Chicago is proving every week that they are going to be a tough out with Ben Johnson. However, Caleb Williams is going through the ups and downs of a young quarterback, and it would be impressive if he had a great run during his first trip to the playoffs. This team will be much scarier next season.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers' defense is tough, but the offense still has questions, and no one knows Matt LeFleur better than Kyle Shanahan. No one signs up for a trip to Lambeau Field, but there could be worse draws for the 49ers when you match them up on paper.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles lost to the Bears, but there is something about their defense that should still scare teams. They can clamp you down and win ugly. Plus, San Francisco has ugly memories of going into Philadelphia for a big game, which is likely where it would occur.
Seattle Seahawks
First, playing any team three times in a season is tough. If San Francisco were in a scenario where they had to beat the Seahawks three times, it would be even tougher. Seattle has the best defense in the playoffs, and the 49ers likely want them out before they have to play.
Los Angeles Rams
Yes, Kyle Shanahan has had success against Sean McVay, but we saw what happened when these two squared off recently. This is another one where three times is tough, and the 49ers would likely have to win two road games against this same team. San Francisco leaned on turnovers and miscues to beat the Rams in the first meeting, and they may not want to rely on the same in the playoffs.
