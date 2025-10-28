San Francisco 49ers improve their roster by making this low-risk trade
The San Francisco 49ers had to do something to their edge rusher room, and they likely had to do it before their next game, not the trade deadline. So, the team went out and acquired Keion White in what should be viewed as an easy decision and a no-brainer for both sides.
San Francisco 49ers acquire Keion White in trade with New England Patriots
White was blossoming in New England after being a second-round pick in 2023. He went from 20 pressures as a rookie to 45 in year two, and was starting to move all around the defensive line. However, the team changed coaches, and he fell out of favor with the new regime.
So, the New England Patriots had no issues moving him for what will not be much. They did not have use for him, and he was their fourth edge rusher in a scheme he did not fit.
His ability to move inside obviously makes him a great fit for the 49ers, who love to slide an edge rusher inside on obvious pass downs. Needless to say, White is probably going to start across from Williams. If anything, these two will continue the 49ers' ability to shut down the run.
So, the 49ers were able to acquire a player who is signed for this year and next year. He has a little pedigree, and little production, and the cost is not going to be much because he was so far out of the mix that he was a healthy scratch last week. The team is taking a low-risk, high-reward swing here.
Beyond his potential, he is a healthy player. The 49ers lost Trevis Gipson when he was added to the Carolina Panthers' active roster. They also may be without Sam Okuayinonu, although reports are that his ankle injury is not that serious. Still, they do not want to lean on him after getting banged up.
So, the team has Mykel Williams, and they would call up Robert Beal and William Bradley-King from the practice squad. Beyond that, the team would be without any depth.
Look for Williams and White to start on Sunday. On obvious pass downs, it will likely be Beal who takes an edge rusher spot, and one of White or Williams will slide inside.
This is not an answer, but the 49ers did not damage future picks, they did not tie up the cap, and they fixed an obvious need. It is a good trade.