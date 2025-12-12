Several 49ers Will be Missing in Action Against the Titans

The depth of the San Francisco 49ers, especially on defense, is insanely thin. They cannot afford to have a few players or more on that side of the ball out.

Unfortunately, this is the norm for the 49ers this season. Here are the 49ers who will be inactive against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

Tatum Bethune

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's still going to be a little more time for Tatum Bethune to return. He will not return for the 49ers against the Titans after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 11.

The 49ers were a little too optimistic that Bethune would return after the Bye Week when his injury initially occurred. A high ankle sprain typically is a four-to-six-week injury.

Bethune is barely reaching the minimum four-week mark. His inactive status for Week 15 isn't surprising. There's probably a good chance he misses next week against the Indianapolis Colts as well.

Sam Okuayinonu

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Another player who is on the shelf with a high ankle sprain is defensive end Sam Okuayinonu. He sustained his injury in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers.

Similar to Bethune, Okuayinonu still requires some more time before he will be back for a game. It's only been three weeks since he initially sprained his ankle.

Look for Week 17 against the Chicago Bears to be the return for Okuayinonu. His absence stings the 49ers a bit as he gives them a few adequate pass-rushing snaps a game.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another pass rusher the 49ers will be without is Yetur Gross-Matos. He's been on Injured Reserve since Nov. 1 after re-aggravating his hamstring injury.

The 49ers opened his 21-day practice window on Thursday, allowing him two practices to prepare for the Titans. But two practices only are too few for him to be up and ready for Sunday.

It's better for Gross-Matos to have a couple of more practices to get his body fully back into it. Hopefully, he's ready next week because he will give the 49ers a nice boost to their pass rush.

Nick Martin

Aug 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Devaughn Vele (17) make a reception in the second quarter against San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Last but not least is rookie linebacker Nick Martin. He will not be on hand against the Titans as he's in the concussion protocol. He suffered the injury in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns.

Martin being out isn't a big deal to the 49ers since they barely use him. But it just further adds to the disappointing and bummer of a rookie season Martin is having.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI