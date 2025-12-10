Multiple 49ers Appear on First Injury Report of Week 15
As usual, multiple players on the San Francisco 49ers are either out or limited in their first practice.
This is their standard for the season, and nothing less should be expected. Here are the players who were listed on the first injury report for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.
Tatum Bethune
The 49ers were hoping Tatum Bethune would get cleared to play against the Titans. Unfortunately, that was a little too optimistic. Bethune is still out of practice with a high ankle sprain.
Don't expect him to be active on Sunday. Being careful with him now is crucial with the playoffs on the horizon. Curtis Robinson would get the start again in his absence.
Sam Okuayinonu
One of the better pass rushers on the 49ers has been Sam Okuayinonu. He's given the 49ers a few solid rushes a game, but will likely miss him again this week.
Okuayinonu is also dealing with a high ankle sprain. It would be surprising if he's active versus Tennessee.
Nick Martin
Rookie linebacker Nick Martin continues to have a brutal season. He's being held out of practice with a concussion that is still affecting him from when he sustained it against the Cleveland Browns.
I'd expect him to miss the game on Sunday. He's not a player the 49ers need or view as important, which means they'll sit him to give someone else a chance to contribute.
Kyle Juszczyk
Before the Bye Week against the Browns, Kyle Juszczyk exited the game with a rib injury and didn't return. It was feared he suffered cracked ribs.
Sure enough, he was diagnosed with a rib fracture. Juszczyk must've healed enough during the time off, as he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
I'd imagine he receives no more than limited participation for the rest of practice this week. As of now, it's tough to tell if he suits up against the Titans. They risk him aggravating his injury if he does.
Eric Kendricks
With Bethune likely out against the Titans, newly added linebacker Eric Kendricks would've had a chance to play if he had gotten acclimated enough to the playbook. Unfortunately, Kendricks is hurt.
He wasn't officially listed on the injury report, but Shanahan did mention they're unsure how much he'll be able to participate in practice with a tight calf. This injury isn't severe, but it is concerning.
Kendricks hasn't played all year, so his body is probably struggling, hence the soft tissue injury. The 49ers have to be very careful with him, as calf issues can foreshadow an Achilles injury.
