Multiple 49ers Appear on First Injury Report of Week 15

As usual, multiple players on the San Francisco 49ers are either out or limited in their first practice.

This is their standard for the season, and nothing less should be expected. Here are the players who were listed on the first injury report for Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

Tatum Bethune

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The 49ers were hoping Tatum Bethune would get cleared to play against the Titans. Unfortunately, that was a little too optimistic. Bethune is still out of practice with a high ankle sprain.

Don't expect him to be active on Sunday. Being careful with him now is crucial with the playoffs on the horizon. Curtis Robinson would get the start again in his absence.

Sam Okuayinonu

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (71) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

One of the better pass rushers on the 49ers has been Sam Okuayinonu. He's given the 49ers a few solid rushes a game, but will likely miss him again this week.

Okuayinonu is also dealing with a high ankle sprain. It would be surprising if he's active versus Tennessee.

Nick Martin

Aug 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Martin (45) celebrates after forcing a fumble during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Rookie linebacker Nick Martin continues to have a brutal season. He's being held out of practice with a concussion that is still affecting him from when he sustained it against the Cleveland Browns.

I'd expect him to miss the game on Sunday. He's not a player the 49ers need or view as important, which means they'll sit him to give someone else a chance to contribute.

Kyle Juszczyk

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) practices before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Before the Bye Week against the Browns, Kyle Juszczyk exited the game with a rib injury and didn't return. It was feared he suffered cracked ribs.

Sure enough, he was diagnosed with a rib fracture. Juszczyk must've healed enough during the time off, as he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

I'd imagine he receives no more than limited participation for the rest of practice this week. As of now, it's tough to tell if he suits up against the Titans. They risk him aggravating his injury if he does.

Eric Kendricks

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks (50) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With Bethune likely out against the Titans, newly added linebacker Eric Kendricks would've had a chance to play if he had gotten acclimated enough to the playbook. Unfortunately, Kendricks is hurt.

He wasn't officially listed on the injury report, but Shanahan did mention they're unsure how much he'll be able to participate in practice with a tight calf. This injury isn't severe, but it is concerning.

Kendricks hasn't played all year, so his body is probably struggling, hence the soft tissue injury. The 49ers have to be very careful with him, as calf issues can foreshadow an Achilles injury.

