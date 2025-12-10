The San Francisco 49ers had a much-needed bye in Week 13. At this point in the season, everyone is a little bit banged up, and some of the players with significant injuries can buy themselves a week to recover without missing any game time.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, nobody with multiple-week injuries proved that they can come back this week, and beyond that, Eric Kendricks was added to the injury report.

San Francisco 49ers get bad injury news in first practice after bye week

First, they are not going to get Tatum Bethune, Sam Okuayinonu, or Yetur Gross-Matos this week. The first two did not practice, while the 49ers have yet to even open the practice window for Gross-Matos. That means Gross-Matos will not play this week, but also the team thinks he is unlikely to play next week, as they would like for him to get in a week of work, even if limited, before ramping him up.

It will likely be Week 16 at the earliest when we see him back. The other two have not shown any signs of playing in the next couple of weeks, either.

The 49ers added Nick Martin to the injury report after he sustained a concussion in Week 13. Being in the protocol for a second week is always concerning, and the team claimed Garret Wallow, a sign that Martin may be out for a few weeks.

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Lastly, Kyle Shanahan announced that Eric Kendricks suffered a calf injury and was not able to practice. Kendricks is only on the practice squad, but it was assumed that the team would call him to start in the next week or so due to the injury to Bethune and the poor play of Robinson in the last two games.

However, Kendricks was signed off of the street and was not with a team. At his age, it is easy to stay in shape, but not quite as easy to be in football shape. It appears the stress of ramping back up has gotten to him.

The 49ers can be as vague as they want about his injury status, so we will have no idea if he is day-to-day or week-to-week. Still, it will certainly leave the team with Curtis Robinson starting against the Tennessee Titans, and it will be a stretch if Kendricks can get back to game speed in time for the Week 15 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts as well.

Read More