A Smart Buy-Low Free Agent Option for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers will need to address wide receiver in multiple ways this offseason, particularly if Jauan Jennings departs in free agency. The market is not loaded with elite options, but one intriguing name that stands out is Christian Kirk.

Will the San Francisco 49ers target Christian Kirk in NFL free agency?

Kirk’s career has featured legitimate highs. He posted 982 receiving yards in 2021 and followed that up with a 1,108-yard season the next year, showing he can thrive in a featured role. However, the past two seasons have been far less productive. Injuries have limited his availability, and he has totaled just 618 receiving yards combined over that stretch. Durability is the clear red flag.

That said, the efficiency metrics suggest there is still juice left. Kirk averaged 1.72 yards per route run in 2024, a strong number that indicates he remains effective when healthy. He also finished the 2025 season on a high note, recording two playoff touchdowns and posting 144 yards in a Wild Card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. When the stage was biggest, he delivered.

There are two clear ways to evaluate this potential signing. The cautious view focuses on age and injury history. Kirk will turn 30, and the 49ers have repeatedly dealt with key contributors missing time. Adding another player with recent durability concerns carries obvious risk, especially for a team trying to avoid relying on patchwork depth late in the year.

David Butler II-Imagn Images

The optimistic view centers on value and role. Kirk would not be asked to carry the offense. Instead, he could function as a complementary outside receiver who stretches the field and creates space underneath. His presence would provide competition and protection for younger players like Jordan Watkins, who could still earn snaps if he develops quickly.

Financially, this is where the move becomes more appealing. Spotrac projects Kirk to sign a one-year deal worth just over $5 million. That figure is manageable and comparable to what San Francisco paid Demarcus Robinson last offseason. For that price, the 49ers would be securing a player with a much higher production ceiling if healthy.

Kirk is not a perfect solution, and he is not a long-term cornerstone. But at the right cost, he represents a low-risk, medium-reward addition. For a team needing proven depth without overspending, he makes practical sense as part of a broader plan to stabilize the wide receiver room.