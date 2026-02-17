Where PFF Ranks 49ers WR Jauan Jennings in Their Free Agency List

It's been an impressive tenure for Jauan Jennings with the San Francisco 49ers. He's been a solid contributor since 2021.

Jennings' efforts early on earned him the nickname "Third and Jauan" from fans. Unfortunately, his time with the 49ers is most likely coming to an end.

Jennings is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in March, when the free agency period opens. The 49ers didn't offer him a contract extension before the 2025 season, signaling the end.

There's no way the 49ers will be able to compete with other teams for his services. Jennings will be coveted, and Pro Football Focus agrees.

Jauan Jennings ranks high in free agency

Recently. Pro Football Focus released a ranking of the top 250 free agents slated to hit the market. In that ranking, they slotted Jennings at No. 25, indicating he will be a hot commodity.

49ers general manager John Lynch said the team would “love” to re-sign Jennings, who served as the team's top wide receiver for the second straight season in 2025. The 28-year-old's 83.1 PFF overall grade in 2024 made him a top-15 wide receiver. This year, his 18 contested catches in the regular season were a top-four figure among wide receivers. Pro Football Focus

Even though Jennings didn't come close to the season he had in 2024, anyone with eyes can see he's an excellent player. He's not a No. 1 receiver by any means, but he can be a solid No. 2.

Jennings also does what most receivers don't -- block extremely well. That is going to go over extremely well with run-heavy offenses.

Look for the Las Vegas Raiders to be on the phone immediately with Jennings as soon as the tampering period in free agency begins. That is where I think he will sign.

And when he does sign with whoever, it will put an official end to his 49ers chapter. The memories he created in San Francisco and for the fans should be filled with positivity.

It's insane that a seventh-round wide receiver became an impactful player for the 49ers. If it wasn't for Brock Purdy, Jennings would be their best seventh-round pick ever made.

Now, Jennings will earn himself a sweet payday with the odds stacked against him. All the 49ers can do is salute him for all he's done.

