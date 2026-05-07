Terrell Owens Gives Advice to 49ers WR Mike Evans on Staying Healthy
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The San Francisco 49ers’ acquisition of Mike Evans was their most notable signing in free agency this summer.
Considering how San Francisco struggled at wide receiver throughout 2025 due to injuries, Evans joining the team brings a different dimension to the offense in what will likely be a Hall of Fame career once he’s finished playing.
The financial aspect of the deal was impressive, as he admitted he took less money than what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered him, but at 32 years old, there are still doubts about whether he can remain as explosive as before.
Terrell Owens shares some advice to Mike Evans on keeping sharp
Evans joining the San Francisco 49ers provides uncapped potential for just how well he could perform. If he stays healthy, he could become the first player since Terrell Owens to reach double-digit touchdowns as a wide receiver.
Owens is one of the most respected wide receivers of all time, especially in red and gold with the 49ers, and he offered some advice to Evans on how to remain healthy over the course of a season.
“Obviously he’s been battling the hamstring injuries over the last few years with the Buccaneers, and that’s of some concern,” Owens said to NFL Writer Kyle Odegard.
“Hopefully, he can do some things in the offseason to eliminate that. It’s usually been late in the season when he’s been hurt, so he has to change up what he’s doing from a training standpoint. Even nutrition.
“I always prioritized my health and always came into camp healthy. I only had an issue one time, and that was 2006 with the Cowboys going into training camp.
"I never really had any soft tissue injuries. These hamstring issues have been (Evans’) Achilles’ heel these last few years, but I’m sure the 49ers are aware of that. Hopefully their strength and conditioning coaches can do something to address it.”
Owens added that keeping Evans healthy will be key, as the San Francisco 49ers are finally looking to shed the narrative of being perennial near-misses and instead become Super Bowl champions.
“There’s obviously something going on,” Owens said. “Bodies can get out of alignment. Hips and things of that nature. If he can address that and be productive, be available for the team toward the end of the season and into the playoffs, they’ve got a good chance.”
Evans signing for the 49ers is a statement of intent.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal