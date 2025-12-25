This could be the 49ers' next reclamation project at quarterback

San Francisco 49ers fans have no reason to follow the Tua Tagovailoa news, yet.

The Miami Dolphins benched the long-time starter that they just gave a big contract to. A divorce appears likely and while the 49ers are not the first team to come to your head when you think of a potential fit, it is also not the worst move for both sides.

Should the San Francisco 49ers have interest in Tua Tagovailoa

First, the contract is not attainable for San Francisco, and that is why no one considers them a viable option. However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN recently reported that many around the NFL see no team having any interest in taking on his contract, and the Dolphins are more likely to cut him than trade him. Sources equate it to the Broncos with Russell Wilson.

"They should follow the Broncos' blueprint with Russell Wilson and just rip the Band-Aid off," the source said. "They seem very obviously done with him." Jeremy Fowler

That is when San Francisco comes into play.

In the case of Wilson, he was able to sign with the Pittsburgh for the league minimum at his veteran status. So, the Steelers got themselves a very cheap quarterback, and it allowed them to also add Justin Fields to compete with him. This is not quite what San Francisco would do, aside from signing him for the minimum.

Jason Getz-Imagn Images

Tagovailoa may not have interest as a starting option, and teams will not be knocking themselves over to give him money. Fowler reports that he may be in line to sign somewhere as a number two.

Based on his Pro Bowl work, Tagovailoa would have a case as the No. 2 free agent quarterback available if released, behind Daniel Jones, whom the Colts will likely attempt to re-sign. But that's a generous No. 2. Jeremy Fowler

While Fowler points out Indianapolis, a spot where he can be behind Daniel Jones, but Jones is a flimsy starter already and is coming off of an injury as a good landing spot. This does make sense, but so does San Francisco.

We have seen Sam Darnold and Mac Jones pass through, and both are on track to revive their careers. Coming from Mike McDaniel, he should know a lot of the concepts, and it should not take him long to adjust. Brock Purdy is playing well, but just missed significant time this season.

Beyond that, it would not be the worst thing in the world for Tagovailoa to sit for a season. Perhaps he has a good preseason, looks refreshed with Shanahan, and then we do not see him. It adds intrigue and likely made him some money on the open market in the next free agent class.

The 49ers get a cheap quarterback who is experienced to fill the role that Mac Jones did and they could be in line for a compensartory pick if Tagovailoa shows any life. It could be a win-win for both sides.

