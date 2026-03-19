Three 49ers Veterans in Danger of Losing Their Jobs to Rookies
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The offseason is relatively young, and one player on the 49ers already has lost his starting spot.
Dee Winters was the 49ers' starting weakside linebacker last season. Now, he'll back up Dre Greenlaw, assuming Greenlaw can stay healthy for the first time since 2023. That's a sobering demotion for Winters, who started all 17 regular-season games last year.
Winters isn't the only incumbent starter who will have to take a seat on the bench this upcoming season. Here are three more 49ers veterans who could lose their starting jobs to rookies in 2026.
Connor Colby | Left Guard
Colby started six games at left guard last season as a rookie, and he was horrible. His pass-blocking grade on Pro Football Focus was 33.7, which ranked 79th out of 81 qualifying guards.
To be fair, Colby played through a groin injury. Plus, he was a rookie, and he was drafted in Round 7. All things considered, he exceeded expectations simply by making the team and getting on the field.
Still, when veteran Spencer Burford returned from a knee injury, Burford started at left guard, and Colby went to the bench. Now, Burford is on the Raiders, and Colby is sitting on top of the depth chart once again. Probably not for long, though.
If the 49ers care at all about Brock Purdy's health and well-being, they'll draft a Day 1 starting guard in Round 1 or 2, and he'll compete with Colby. And Colby will lose, assuming the 49ers get the pick right.
Ji'Ayir Brown | Free Safety
Brown has lost the starting free safety job more times than I can count. He started last season as a Dime back and eventually regained the free-safety position simply because the other options were worse than him. He's slow, he doesn't make plays on the ball, and he's not a great tackler. He's a liability.
That's why the 49ers could spend a first-round pick on a safety for the first time since 2014 when they took Jimmie Ward.
Renardo Green | Cornerback
Green is good when he's asked to play man-to-man coverage, but the 49ers want to play zone, and he's not a natural fit in zone coverage. He doesn't intercept passes and he's not a strong tackler. He's best at chasing wide receivers and knocking down passes.
He also got into an argument on the sideline with Kyle Shanahan during the 49ers' playoff loss to the Seahawks. This was when Shanahan benched Green for a drive, and his replacement gave up a touchdown catch.
Now, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator in Raheem Morris, and he might want to replace Green with someone he hand-picks. Who knows, the 49ers might even trade Green if they draft a cornerback in Round 1.
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Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn