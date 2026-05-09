Carver Willis Reveals the 49ers' Plans for Him in NFL
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When the San Francisco 49ers drafted Carver Willis from Washington, there was a question about what his role would be in the NFL. Willis played right tackle at Kansas State and left tackle at Washington, but almost all projections have Willis as a guard, and some have even mentioned that he could be a center.
Where will Carver Willis align for the San Francisco 49ers in 2026?
Wills was asked about a potential position change and where he sees himself best in the NFL. Willis was sure to mention that he was willing to play any offensive line spot, but he noted that every coach has told him that he will not be a tackle in the NFL, and his best bet is to focus on guard.
Willis did mention that he has taken some center snaps, but they mostly just want him to have the ability to do it in an emergency situation, and it did not sound like the team was ready to make that switch yet. However, they are clearly pushing him into the mix at guard, and he might get a chance to start at left guard this season.
The 49ers started multiple options at left guard last year, from Ben Bartch to Connor Colby and Spencer Burford. Burford and Bartch are gone, and Colby only played because of injury and was benched immediately. The team could not go into the season with just Colby.
So, they signed Robert Jones in free agency and drafted Carver Willis in the fourth round. Considering Jones has history at left guard, and Willis was drafted higher than Colby, there is a chance that Colby will come in as the number three in the guard competition.
This makes sense because Colby played right guard for the majority of his career at Iowa, and only switched to left guard because of the hole. If the team has Jones and Willias slotted in at left guard, Colby would be better served getting backup right guard snaps than he would be being the third-string left guard and not getting snaps against better quality players.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley