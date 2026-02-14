A Trade Deadline Target the 49ers Could Land in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to upgrade their defensive front this offseason. One player they reportedly considered at last year’s trade deadline, and could now revisit in free agency, is former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue Dre’Mont Jones in free agency?

At the deadline, the Ravens acquired Jones for a fifth-round pick. The 49ers were linked to him but ultimately did not make a move. Whether they felt the price was too steep or simply did not view him as the right fit at the time, the decision was understandable. After the trade, Jones recorded 2.5 sacks in Baltimore, while Keion White, who cost San Francisco less in trade capital, finished with 1.5 sacks. However, Jones did generate 31 pressures with the Ravens compared to White’s 24, suggesting his impact was not fully reflected in sack totals.

The fit in Baltimore never seemed to work, and it would not be surprising if the Ravens chose not to pursue him in free agency. For San Francisco, though, the appeal remains. A midseason trade can make scheme transitions difficult. A full offseason to integrate into the 49ers’ defensive system could allow Jones to produce more consistently.

Before landing in Baltimore, Jones posted 4.5 sacks with the Tennessee Titans, a team that struggled defensively. That production hints that last season’s modest numbers may have been more about role and usage than a decline in ability. If deployed properly, Jones could provide value as a versatile interior defender who can move along the line.

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

That versatility is key. The 49ers prioritize defensive linemen who can line up in multiple spots, creating matchup flexibility and disguising pressure packages. Jones fits that mold well, which explains why the team showed interest in him previously.

According to Spotrac, Jones is projected to sign a two-year, $20.7M deal in free agency. For a team firmly in win-now mode, with Trent Williams, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner all advancing in age, that type of short-term commitment makes sense. Jones could provide immediate impact without tying the franchise to a long contract during an eventual roster transition.

The lingering question is why the 49ers passed at the deadline. If their hesitation was strictly about draft compensation rather than talent, free agency removes that obstacle. Without surrendering assets, and with the benefit of a full offseason to build chemistry, the fit becomes much more appealing.

If the price aligns with the projection and the coaching staff believes they can maximize his skill set, pursuing Dre’Mont Jones would be a logical move for San Francisco’s defensive front.

Read More