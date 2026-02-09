Should the San Francisco 49ers Extend Keion White this Offseason?

The San Francisco 49ers traded for Keion White at the trade deadline, and one of the main reasons was that he is under contract through the 2026 season. While the team has him locked in for one more year, they will need to decide whether to pursue an extension this offseason if they want him around beyond that point. Should they offer him a deal?

Will the San Francisco 49ers extend Keion White this offseason?

There are strong arguments on both sides of this decision. On the positive end, White is clearly a strong schematic fit for San Francisco’s defense. He recorded just three pressures over seven weeks with the New England Patriots in their new system. After the trade, he produced 24 pressures in 11 games with the 49ers, including four pressures in the Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Beyond the fit, the financial aspect works in the 49ers’ favor. White has just 7.5 career sacks, not including his postseason sack, and pass rushing is not his primary role. He is better against the run, which limits his leverage in contract negotiations. That combination of youth, scheme fit, and modest production means he would not command much on the open market.

An extension now would give the 49ers cost certainty and flexibility. They could secure depth through 2027 while still structuring the deal in a way that allows them to move on if better options emerge. From a roster-building perspective, that kind of low-risk insurance has value.

On the other hand, the team did not get enough pass rush from White after the trade to view him as more than a complementary piece. With Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams expected back healthy, White’s role could shrink significantly. In that scenario, he becomes more of an insurance policy for Williams rather than a core defensive piece.

The 49ers also need to meaningfully upgrade their pass rush after last season. Simply bringing back players they leaned on out of necessity and hoping for internal improvement is not an ideal plan. White will be on the roster in 2026 regardless, and there is no urgency to commit future money to a player who may not factor heavily into the long-term rotation.

Odds of Extension: 25%

White fits the scheme and would be inexpensive, but his limited pass-rush impact and uncertain role once the defense is healthy make it far more likely that the 49ers wait another year before committing.

