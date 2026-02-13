5 Teams Jauan Jennings Might Leave the 49ers for in Free Agency
In this story:
Jauan Jennings has given the San Francisco 49ers amazing contributions since 2021. However, his time with the 49ers is coming to an end.
When free agency opens up in March, it’s more likely than not that Jennings will sign with a different team. The 49ers made that clear when they didn’t pursue an extension with him before 2025.
Jennings should have quite a few suitors on his hands. It’ll only drive the price up if the 49ers oddly want him back. Here are five teams that Jennings might sign with in free agency.
Raiders
One of the most desolate wide receiver positions resides with the Las Vegas Raiders. Thankfully, they have the second-most salary cap space in the league.
The Raiders can easily sign an impactful receiver in free agency, and Jennings can be their man for it. Newly appointed Head Coach Klint Kubiak would love Jennings.
He was with the 49ers in 2023 as the passing game coordinator, so he’s familiar with Jennings. The offensive fit will be seamless as well, especially since Jennings is adept at run blocking.
Titans
Another team with a wide receiver need is the Tennessee Titans. They need a reliable outlet for Cam Ward. Who better than Jennings?
Robert Saleh will surely have a keen eye for Jennings. He knows how solid a talent he is and that he’s a tremendous blocker. Offensive Coordinator Brian Daboll would love to have him.
Plus, the Titans can give him whatever he wants. Tennessee has the most cap space in the league. Jennings would have to seriously consider joining the Titans as part of a culture change.
Commanders
The Washington Commanders went after one former 49ers wide receiver before, Deebo Samuel, last year. They can do it again by signing Jennings.
General Manager Adam Peters likely has Jennings on his target list of free agents to sign. The Commanders could use a boost to their wide receiver group.
Jennings would perfectly complement Terry McLaurin. Jennings does well in the moderate range for 10-to-15 yards and across the middle, while McLaurin takes the top off.
Chargers
Familiarity is the key to swaying Jennings so far in this list, and the Los Angeles Chargers are one of them. Mike McDaniel is the Offensive Coordinator of the Chargers now.
He held the same position with the 49ers in 2021 when Jennings received his first real action in the NFL. McDaniel knows what Jennings can do. He’d be a great fit with Justin Herbert.
It’ll be easy for McDaniel to sell Head Coach Jim Harbaugh on Jennings. He’s the type of receiver Harbaugh likes — gritty and tough. The Chargers have the fourth-most cap space to easily afford him.
Ravens
Moving away from familiarity, the Baltimore Ravens have a case to be the perfect fit for Jennings. What they need is tough players who thrive on physicality.
Last year, the Ravens played somewhat softly. They weren’t as imposing as they had been in years past. Jennings can help invoke that physicality back into their offense.
Most importantly, he impacts the running game with Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. Plus, he can give Jackson the tough catch ability.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN