Brock Purdy's performance against the Carolina Panthers was simply not it. He threw three interceptions on Monday Night Football at Levi’s — the second time he’s done so on MNF, showing a trending pattern.

Is there a reason to be worried? To a degree, the San Francisco 49ers should have blown out the Panthers, but it simply didn’t happen. Purdy’s performance should spark concern if he repeats this multiple times throughout the season.

Brock Purdy's accountability is one resounding quality

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is interviewed after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Despite what was likely the worst half of his NFL career since becoming the starter, Purdy demonstrated why he leads by example, even in the face of repeated mistakes.

"Just owning up, that's on me. Everyone is doing their job and fighting. We have grown men playing for their careers and every game, every play matters," Purdy told reporters what he shared after he threw his second interception.

"So, when I'm out there and I'm not driving and completing the ball, when [WR] Ricky's [Pearsall] working hard on his route, the offensive line's working their tail off to block for me, I want to play well for them.

"So, I just went over there and owned up to it and said, 'that's on me guys. Keep doing your thing, and I'll be better for you guys.'"

Purdy is never afraid to take accountability for his own performances, but crucially, he never throws his teammates under the bus.

The three interceptions came in rapid succession, placing him in a difficult mental position — something Purdy openly admits. He understands that letting frustration take over can be costly, and maintaining focus and confidence is key to bouncing back in the second half.

"Yeah, it's tough. Mentally as a quarterback you want to play aggressive, you want to take what the defense gives you, but when you turn the ball over, really three drives in a row, you feel a little bit of pressure, but this is why we're put in this position. I can handle this," he said.

Purdy’s interception count now stands at 23 over his last 21 games. It’s a concerning stat, but all great quarterbacks make mistakes and then find ways to make up for them at the most critical moments. He's still a top 10 quarterback in the league.

But his accountability shows it’s not all talk, it’s a chance to bounce back stronger next time. Trust his words; his credentials in such a short period remind you exactly what’s great about Purdy.

Read More