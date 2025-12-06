What the 49ers can do to drastically improve their Super Bowl chances

The 49ers aren't out of moves.

Sure, the trade deadline passed more than a month ago, and the 49ers didn't do anything at that time. Now, they probably regret doing nothing, considering they're 9-4. And although they currently are the 7th seed in the NFC playoff picture, they have the same number of wins as the No. 1 seed.

Which means the 49ers are right in the mix once again to compete for a Super Bowl. It would be nice if they could add one player to put them over the top. And here's the good news: they absolutely can.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

I'm not talking about Fred Warner, who dislocated and fractured his ankle earlier this season. Fans and certain reporters keep suggesting that Warner could return at some point in the playoffs, but the odds of the 49ers' medical staff clearing Warner that quickly seem microscopic. And realistically, it wouldn't be prudent to rush such an important player back from such a serious injury and risk a setback.

The player the 49ers could add before the playoff push seems 100 percent healthy right now. And he's one of the best players at his position.

I'm talking about Brandon Aiyuk.

The only reason he isn't playing right now is because the 49ers voided the guarantees in his contract in July for some violation he committed back in June when they thought they didn't need him anymore because they had high hopes for Ricky Pearsall.

Now, Pearsall has four catches for 20 yards since Week 4, and the 49ers desperately need Aiyuk. They act like they still want him to remain on the team, and they say they "hope" he comes back and plays this season.

Instead of hoping, why don't they make it happen?

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Aiyuk obviously won't play another down until the 49ers give him back his guarantees -- why would he risk re-injury unless he has some protections in his contract? So, give him back his guarantees, and go win the Super Bowl.

But, the 49ers don't really want Aiyuk back. They're tired of him and they hate his contract. They would rather lose in the first or second round of the playoffs than give Aiyuk what he wants and potentially win the Super Bowl with him.

And that's sad. If the 49ers' No. 1 goal is to win the Super Bowl, they would find a way to fix the relationship with Aiyuk. Instead, they'd rather save money so they can afford to grossly overpay their quarterback, Brock Purdy, who is significantly worse without Aiyuk on the field.

Too bad.

