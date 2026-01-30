What the 49ers Must Consider When Selecting a New Defensive Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers are on the lookout for a new defensive coordinator. Again.

Since 2020, four coaches have held the position: DeMeco Ryans, Steve Wilks, Nick Sorensen, and Robert Saleh, who is leaving after his second stint in San Francisco.

The turnover at defensive coordinator is holding the 49ers back. It’s a credit to the organization that two of those coaches, Saleh and Ryans, now have head coaching jobs in the league and are part of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree.

But it’s not sustainable to have one of the team’s most important positions turn over after just a few seasons, or even a single one.

The 49ers' next DC must be a long-term appointment

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Saleh’s return to the City by the Bay was one of the best moves the front office made last season. He’s a top-tier coach, and the results were evident this season, as he guided a group of rookies and a young, depleted defense to a 12-5 record and a playoff win against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Even with season-ending injuries to Nick Bosa in Week 3 and Fred Warner in Week 6, the 49ers overachieved.

The caveat, however, was that while the 49ers were improving, it was clear Saleh’s return was always a one-and-done. He came back to boost his credentials for a head coaching role, which he recently secured with the Tennessee Titans. Fair play to him.

Now, San Francisco must find a defensive coordinator who is the Andy Reid to Steve Spagnuolo — a coach who is not only loyal to the franchise but also to the head coach, and who doesn’t spend each offseason interviewing for head coaching jobs elsewhere. Shanahan needs to identify the right candidate who meets said criteria.

The franchise is in a slight transition on defense, with new rookies entering their sophomore season and the upcoming draft in April offering further reinforcement. There’s plenty to build on, and that doesn’t even account for Bosa and Warner, two of the league’s top defensive talents. The foundation is in place for a long-term project.

Nothing is guaranteed to ensure long-term loyalty, but even multiple years in the role would be a positive sign. Shanahan is at his best when a capable coach is running the secondary, a fact proven multiple times last season with Saleh on the sideline.

The ideal candidate could be Jim Schwartz, who hasn’t held a head coaching role since 2013, or recent Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, who has previous ties to Shanahan. These two are the best candidates for the job.

