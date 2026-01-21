49ers Favor This Coach to be Their Next Defensive Coordinator

Fifth time's the charm for the San Francisco 49ers in their search for a defensive coordinator.

It's a brutal process for them to go through every offseason, but this time around, they did it to themselves. They knew Robert Saleh wanted to be a head coach when they hired him.

The 49ers rolled the dice, gambling on more than one season from Saleh, and it failed. Now, they need a new defensive coordinator again.

Luckily, the 49ers have a few options to choose from. However, it seems they already have a favorite for whom they'd like to hire as their next defensive coordinator.

49ers favor this coach to be their defensive coordinator

Aug 18, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley looks on during a joint practice. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Gus (Bradley) is the obvious one to everyone, and it is to us, too," Kyle Shanahan said at his exit press conference. "Gus would be the main internal candidate. We feel very fortunate to get Gus and great about that. But also, we are going to go through the whole process. There's requirements we have to do. Hopefully, we get it settled sooner than later."

Well, there you have it. Defensive assistant coach Gus Bradley is who the 49ers favor. Now, Shanahan did specify that he's an "internal" favorite.

However, I believe he's still referencing Bradley as the overall favorite. Shanahan can't outright say that in case they do grow fond of an external coach.

Jim Schwartz is still a potential candidate for them, and so is Raheem Morris. But it's safe to say that Bradley is the No. 1 replacement for Saleh as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.

The way Shanahan has spoken about Bradley this year would align with that. Shanahan has had nothing but profound respect and admiration for Bradley.

Sep 24, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Gus Bradley during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

He'd love to have him stick around and be the next defensive coordinator, especially because their defensive scheme will remain intact. Shanahan always prefers that.

However, there's a chance Bradley ends up joining Saleh in Tennessee. The only reason Bradley is with the 49ers is because of Saleh. Both of them have a close relationship.

And since Bradley is only an assistant, Saleh can name Bradley as his defensive coordinator. I think that will happen, unless Bradley loves San Francisco so much.

There are still a lot of moving parts for the 49ers before they decide on who their defensive coordinator will be. One thing's for sure: they need someone who won't be a one-and-done again.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.

Read more 49ers On SI