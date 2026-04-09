Where 49ers' Kyle Shanahan Ranks Among NFL Head Coaches

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the NFL.

His playcalling, coaching and leadership have never been questioned. They draw people into the 49ers culture, so much so that players like Christian McCaffrey and now Mike Evans have bought into it in recent years.

But where does Kyle Shanahan rank among the elite in a league filled with quality head coaches leading organizations?

Kyle Shanahan ranks third in the NFL

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Kyle Shanahan's teams always win at least 12 games except for all the times they don't," wrote Patrick Daugherty in his NBC Sports column.

"Shanny has long since established himself as the king of variance. So is life when personnel takes a back seat to scheme and coaching. But has Shanahan finally discovered something he's been accused of lacking: Resilience?"

Daugherty argues that Shanahan's 2025 season added extra qualities to his leadership and overall running of the 49ers, believing that adversity throughout the year forced him to adapt, evolve and further command the locker room, strengthening both his credibility with players and his reputation as one of the NFL’s most respected coaches.

"This would usually be the cue for Shanny to accept his 6-11 fate and start planning for next year's Super Bowl loss," Daugherty added. "And yet, there his team was, playing for the NFC's No. 1 seed in Week 18.

"Not even the dreary home loss to the Seahawks that ensued could obscure the fact this was a different kind of Shanahan squad, one that actually punched back after getting knocked down. That was confirmed the following week when they upset the Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

"This is a Shanahan team that still has all of its old strengths, but with some new ones thrown in," Daugherty added. "If 'Shanny Ball' can actually denote toughness moving forward, Shanahan will soon shed his moniker as the best active coach not to lift a Lombardi."

Kyle Shanahan ranked behind Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, which is probably a fair rating all things considered. Shanahan’s Achilles heel has been Reid, as shown by those two Super Bowl defeats.

Still, it is a testament to Shanahan’s 2025 season that he ranked above the Seahawks’ head coach, who led Seattle to the Super Bowl and beat the 49ers in the divisional round.