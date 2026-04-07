Why 49ers CB Renardo Green is on a Hot Seat Going Into 2026

It's not too often that Kyle Shanahan will divulge his tremendous belief and expectations with a player on the San Francisco 49ers.

However, at the NFL annual meeting in Arizona, Shanahan shared that cornerback Renardo Green is a player whom he has a lot of belief in and high expectations for next season.

His comments were derived from a question about Green's status with the 49ers. In the playoff loss to the Seahawks, Shanahan was seen giving Green some hard coaching.

That opened up the possibility that maybe the 49ers were souring on Green. But it turns out, it's the complete opposite, as Shanahan cleared the air on it.

Shanahan is a big believer in Green

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a touchdown catch against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Renardo Green (0) during the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"To keep going at it and never be satisfied with where you're at," Shanahan said. "When I get on a guy, I know it can sound weird, but I'm always upset if someone's not playing the best as they possibly can. I believe so much in Renardo. The type of guy he is, the talent he is. He's a dude I loved coming out of college. I loved him in his rookie year, and I love him here. But when a guy doesn't do his best, which happens a lot, and I react the way I did, I took him out for a play.

"I thought he messed up on a coverage, and I wanted to challenge him to go back in and do it better. Sometimes that can get competitive, but the one thing I try to tell these guys and the people who've been around me, if I'm getting on someone and challenging someone, it's because I really believe in them and I'm upset that they're not giving their fullest at any given time. I believe that Renardo can be a very good player. I think he will be a very good player. I think he's done some good things.

"He's played at a starter level, and I got much higher expectations for him."

Expectations have heated up Green's seat

It's fantastic to hear Shanahan support a player, especially after the narrative was appearing negative on Green with the 49ers. Shanahan had to do that.

Unfortunately, he's also turned up the heat on Green's seat. Now that he's come out and said how much he believes in him and expects him to be better, it's put pressure on Green.

He has to perform well next season, which he needed to do anyway. This past season was underwhelming for Green after a very nice rookie season.

But with Shanahan speaking on his belief and the expectations he has with Green, it officially puts him in a hot seat. Green needs to play at a level that Shanahan envisions for him,

If he doesn't, his future with the 49ers will most likely be over.

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