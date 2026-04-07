Kyle Shanahan Cites How the 49ers Can Improve Their Run Game in 2026

What helps the San Francisco 49ers be a lethal offense is their commitment to the run. No other offense wants to run the ball more than Kyle Shanahan does.

In most seasons, the 49ers are one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. However, they were one of the most ineffective rushing offenses last season.

The 49ers ranked third-worst in rushing yards per play (3.8), which is the lowest under Shanahan. Christian McCaffrey will be looked at as the culprit since he is the running back.

The workload he received certainly had to have played a part in it, but it's not as simple as blaming McCaffrey. At the NFL annual meeting in Arizona, Shanahan cited the issues in the running game.

How the 49ers can improve their rushing attack

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"I think we struggled to generate some big plays," Shanahan said. "It was the least amount of explosives we've ever had. That to me goes from scheme, to runs from the backs, it goes to not blocking on the perimeter as well as we have in the past. We definitely have got to get better at that.

"We've never been that low statistically. It's something that we do commit to, and we still stuck with it throughout the year. I think that helped us out in the pass game, but we didn't get the production we wanted, and that's something that we'll try to improve on."

Shanahan went on to say that schematic changes and personnel changes through free agent signings and the NFL draft are the first steps towards improving the run game.

It's as Shanahan said. Everything played a role in the running game being the most ineffecient he's had with the 49ers. It really comes down to the run blocking first and foremost.

The perimeter blocking from the receivers was the worst as it's ever been, and the offensive line wasn't sustaining rushing lanes or opening them up wide enough or fast enough.

McCaffrey can't break open runs if the rushing lanes are murky. He did his best with what he was working with, and it wasn't much.

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons free safety Jessie Bates (3) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The games where the run blocking did open up were against the Falcons, Colts, and Bears. McCaffrey didn't suddenly remember how to run the ball. He had lanes to work with.

The 49ers had success in those games because those rushing defenses were mediocre. Next year, the 49ers have to demand more out of their offensive line.

They're going into 2026 with the same unit, aside from the left guard spot. McCaffrey and Shanahan need to be better as well. Shanahan needs to call more inside runs for McCaffrey.

He was way more efficient running inside than outside last year. His rushing EPA (expected points added) inside was +7.9 versus a meager -35.8 to the outside.

It'll also help if Shanahan rotates McCaffrey in and out more. This will all boost the running game next season, but it starts and ends with the blocking.

The receivers need to be better on the outskirts, and the offensive lineman need to have some pride in their blocks. Otherwise, 2026 will be more of the same for the 49ers.

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