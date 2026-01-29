Why a 49ers Reunion With This Player Doesn’t Make Sense
The San Francisco 49ers are desperate for a proven wide receiver who can step in and immediately produce big numbers.
This season proved the 49ers are lacking in that department. Christian McCaffrey nearly posted 1,000 receiving yards as a running back, which says all you need to know.
However, rumors have begun to surface about a former Niner set to hit free agency this offseason, with the 49ers potentially eyeing a reunion to address their issues.
But this potential target doesn’t make much sense, and it would be wiser for the 49ers to focus on the present rather than revisit the past.
49ers reportedly exploring a return for Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to be exploring the possibility of a reunion with wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Sure, rumors aren’t swirling everywhere at the moment. The 49ers’ season ended only a couple of weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean the team won’t consider a reunion in the coming weeks as he enters free agency.
The decision to trade Samuel came as a surprise, but not a massive one. He wanted out and a fresh start elsewhere, and fair play to him; that can’t be criticized.
The 49ers honored his request for a trade. While parting with a player of his caliber was costly, it was far better than watching him play the 2025 season without the desire to be part of the team.
One season after Samuel’s departure, he hasn’t performed any better than he did with the 49ers, excluding his standout 2021 campaign.
His reception rate was slightly higher, but he recorded only 727 receiving yards and five touchdowns. While this is higher than all but two of his seasons in red and gold, the numbers still don’t justify the salary the Commanders took on.
Why the 49ers shouldn't bring back Deebo Samuel
Sometimes, it's better to leave the past in the past.
But those performances with the Commanders don’t justify his current salary, especially when the numbers don’t match that valuation.
When healthy, Samuel was one of the league’s best receivers, capable of explosive plays, and he truly elevated the 49ers’ offense. But even those performances don’t justify his current salary, particularly when the numbers fail to match that valuation.
It also bears stating the obvious: Samuel is injury-prone and just turned 30 earlier this month. If the 49ers truly want to get younger and cheaper, a reunion would go against everything they are trying to achieve.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal