The 5 Worst Signings the 49ers Can Make in Free Agency

Free agency is rapidly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers.

By now, they have a list of free agents they will attempt to sign. On that list, there must not be five players on it because they are the worst signings the 49ers can make.

Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa watches the offensive line on the field during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enough with this obsession with reuniting Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa together. Having one Bosa is more than enough. The 49ers do not need Joey, especially at his high-price.

Spotrac has Bosa's market value at over $13 million. Even if it's $10 million, that is too much for an aging player with an injury history on the backend of their career.

If Joey wanted to be with the 49ers, then he should've accepted their offer last year in free agency. He's not as good as his reputation has him out to be anyway. Hard pass on Bosa.

Deebo Samuel

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Speaking of reuniting, the 49ers absolutely shouldn't reunite with Deebo Samuel. He wanted out for a reason, and it should remain that way.

Similar to Bosa, he may be able to give the 49ers a boost, but it isn't large enough, especially at his cost. Samuel's market valuation is over $15 million.

For a player who is slow and can't impact the game beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, that's too much money to invest. Leave Samuel in the past for good.

Trey Hendrickson

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The best available free agent is Trey Hendrickson, which means he's going to have nearly half of the league interested in him. That is only going to drive his price up insanely high.

And after the Houston Texans extended Danielle Hunter to a $40 million guaranteed deal, the price to sign Hendrickson only increases. The 49ers can't or shouldn't afford that.

Hendrickson is a 31-year-old coming off an injury-plagued season. Chances are that he begins to decline in production and availability. Signing him would be a mistake for the 49ers.

Mike Evans

Sep 15, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks on after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Mike Evans is the best available free agent at wide receiver. Just like with Hendrickson, the cost to sign him will be expensive because of the number of suitors he'll have.

That alone should deter the 49ers from him. He's going to be 33-years-old during the 2026 season and is coming off a season filled with injury. Anyone wanting him is just obsessed with his name.

Tariq Woolen

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (27) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

It was recently rumored that the 49ers could have interest in signing Tariq Woolen from the Seattle Seahawks. That needs to remain as nothing more than a rumor.

Woolen is prone to getting beaten a lot in coverage. He's a literal roller coaster ride at cornerback and will assuredly cost a pretty penny. The 49ers don't have a big need at cornerback, so this isn't a wise signing to make.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him on the 49ers and more.