The 5 Worst Signings the 49ers Can Make in Free Agency
Free agency is rapidly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers.
By now, they have a list of free agents they will attempt to sign. On that list, there must not be five players on it because they are the worst signings the 49ers can make.
Joey Bosa
Enough with this obsession with reuniting Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa together. Having one Bosa is more than enough. The 49ers do not need Joey, especially at his high-price.
Spotrac has Bosa's market value at over $13 million. Even if it's $10 million, that is too much for an aging player with an injury history on the backend of their career.
If Joey wanted to be with the 49ers, then he should've accepted their offer last year in free agency. He's not as good as his reputation has him out to be anyway. Hard pass on Bosa.
Deebo Samuel
Speaking of reuniting, the 49ers absolutely shouldn't reunite with Deebo Samuel. He wanted out for a reason, and it should remain that way.
Similar to Bosa, he may be able to give the 49ers a boost, but it isn't large enough, especially at his cost. Samuel's market valuation is over $15 million.
For a player who is slow and can't impact the game beyond 10 yards of the line of scrimmage, that's too much money to invest. Leave Samuel in the past for good.
Trey Hendrickson
The best available free agent is Trey Hendrickson, which means he's going to have nearly half of the league interested in him. That is only going to drive his price up insanely high.
And after the Houston Texans extended Danielle Hunter to a $40 million guaranteed deal, the price to sign Hendrickson only increases. The 49ers can't or shouldn't afford that.
Hendrickson is a 31-year-old coming off an injury-plagued season. Chances are that he begins to decline in production and availability. Signing him would be a mistake for the 49ers.
Mike Evans
Mike Evans is the best available free agent at wide receiver. Just like with Hendrickson, the cost to sign him will be expensive because of the number of suitors he'll have.
That alone should deter the 49ers from him. He's going to be 33-years-old during the 2026 season and is coming off a season filled with injury. Anyone wanting him is just obsessed with his name.
Tariq Woolen
It was recently rumored that the 49ers could have interest in signing Tariq Woolen from the Seattle Seahawks. That needs to remain as nothing more than a rumor.
Woolen is prone to getting beaten a lot in coverage. He's a literal roller coaster ride at cornerback and will assuredly cost a pretty penny. The 49ers don't have a big need at cornerback, so this isn't a wise signing to make.
