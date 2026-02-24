Why the 49ers Should Sign Mike Evans in Free Agency this Offseason

The 2026 free agency market isn’t particularly noteworthy, but Mike Evans could be the exception, amid rumors that he might join the San Francisco 49ers.

Evans’ credentials are there in plain sight: he’s won a Super Bowl and is a talented receiver who has proven consistently reliable throughout a long career.

Even though he will turn 33 in the preseason, the 49ers exploring Evans could provide a short-term fix.

Mike Evans' market value is at 2-years, $26 millon

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season made one thing clear: the 49ers are in desperate need of a top wide receiver. They leaned heavily on depth players, who mostly stepped up and helped the team reach the playoffs, but relying on that isn’t a sustainable strategy.

According to Spotrac, Evans’ market value is around 2 years, $26 million. Not only is this a significant decrease from previous seasons, but it’s also a team-friendly salary that fits the 49ers’ roster needs. It’s especially reasonable when you consider that Jauan Jennings’ value is approximately $22.6 million annually.

Evans may be in the final years of his career, and while the 49ers want to invest in younger talent, it cannot be ignored that Evans has far better production than Jennings and comes at roughly 60% of the price.

Jennings struggled for part of 2025 due to injuries, and although Evans has had his own injury issues over the past two seasons, he could still offer a better return on investment. 2025 was the only season where Evans’ performance really dipped; before that, he had 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, tying him with the legend that is Jerry Rice.

Still, at the price Evans is reportedly going for, he could be a good investment. The 49ers need multiple wide receivers, and Evans would likely be a better option than a declining Deebo Samuel, whom players have admitted would be happy to return.

In theory, Evans could thrive in a Kyle Shanahan offense. While the risk of injury is always present, given San Francisco’s revolving door of injuries, the team could get lucky and find a productive short-term solution.

Drafting a wide receiver, combined with adding a veteran like Evans, could help accelerate the development of that pick and of Ricky Pearsall in his third year in the Bay.

However, these are just rumors until an official approach is made. It wouldn't be surprising if he remains in Tampa Bay for the rest of his career.