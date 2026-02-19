4 Wide Receivers the 49ers Should Avoid in Free Agency
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers will most likely be in the market for a wide receiver when free agency opens up.
Unfortunately, there’s a lot more fool's gold than worthy talent to add. Here are four wide receivers the 49ers should avoid in free agency.
Mike Evans
Make no mistake. Mike Evans is an excellent talent and can help the 49ers’ offense. But he’s the top free agent option at wide receiver. He’s going to have a competitive market.
Are the 49ers willing to get in a bidding war? Probably not. And while Evans is still excellent, the reality is he’s coming off an injury-plagued season and will be 33 years old to start 2026.
Cashing him out long-term wouldn’t be a wise move for the 49ers. If he was willing to take something short, then by all means. But that’s not gonna happen. The 49ers should pass on him.
Keenan Allen
Another receiver they should pass on is Keenan Allen. Now, he did have a solid season, tallying 81 catches for 777 yards and four touchdowns. But he’s running out of juice.
Signing him won’t be expensive, but the 49ers don’t need a slow and old receiver in their ranks. They’re supposed to be getting faster and younger. Stay away from Allen at all costs.
Deebo Samuel
Speaking of staying away, it seems there’s a chance that Deebo Samuel could return to the 49ers after being away for a year. Samuel spent 2025 with the Washington Commanders.
He looks to be one and done there, which opens up the possibility of him returning. George Kittle hinted at that in an interview during the week of Super Bowl LX.
Samuel gave the 49ers some incredible production and memories, especially in 2021, but he mustn’t return. Leave him in the past for good and look for someone else to help build the future.
Tyreek Hill
Arguably, the biggest name in free agency now is Tyreek Hill after the Miami Dolphins released him. Signing him would be exciting for any team if he were healthy.
Hill is coming off a significant injury where he tore his ACL and dislocated a knee. There’s no telling when he will be ready to return to action, and if he’ll ever be close to the player he was.
There’s too much variance with Hill, and that makes him the biggest free agent for the 49ers to avoid. Even if he’s cheap, there’s no sense in bringing him aboard at this point in his career.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.
Read more 49ers On SI
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN