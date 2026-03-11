Why the 49ers Should Trade for Maxx Crosby Now

The trade is off.

Maxx Crosby is returning to the Las Vegas Raiders after the Baltimore Ravens backed out. It seems the Ravens were put off by Crosby's knee, which required surgery, in the long term.

As a result, the Ravens refused to make the deal official and will retain both of their first-round draft picks. This puts the Raiders and Crosby in an awkward position.

Now, he and the Raiders can mend the fences after all that's happened. The Raiders were okay retaining him before, or they can pick up where they left off by trading him again.

Should they still be interested in trading Crosby, the San Francisco 49ers need to be on the phones with them. Now that he's back after this debacle, it makes perfect sense for the 49ers to trade for Crosby now.

Why it makes sense

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Crosby's value isn't the same as before. Once the Ravens rescinded their trade with the Raiders for him, it tanked his value. The Ravens shouted to the world that Crosby has health concerns.

No team is going to offer the Raiders what they originally wanted now, which is two first-round picks. Even if the Ravens are embellishing on their concerns with Crosby, teams trading for him will run with it.

They'll use anything to help them drop the price on acquiring Crosby. That's exactly what the 49ers need to do if they pick up the phone to inquire about the Raiders about him.

What it will cost

The 49ers should offer the Raiders their 2026 first-round pick in this year's draft and nothing more. Maybe they can throw in a player to sweeten it a bit.

Perhaps cornerback Renardo Green is a nice little sweetener to the deal. The Raiders are atrocious in the secondary after all, and the 49ers have been rumored to be open to letting Green go.

Receiving the 27th pick might be enticing to the Raiders now. If the 49ers can pull that off, they'll be sitting mighty fine with one of the best pass rushers opposite Nick Bosa.

Although the Raiders might try to push back and demand more from Crosby. If the 49ers have to include a third-round pick, then fine. That's the price of doing business for a premier player at a premium position.

However, if the Raiders still expect two first-round picks, then they're kidding themselves. The Athletic's Dianna Russini has said that is how the Raiders are viewing it.

But the Raiders are foolish to believe they can receive that value now. If they want to trade Crosby, then they have to alter their expectations after the Ravens ruined them.

Should they alter them, the 49ers have to be in on Crosby and give up this year's first-round pick. Even if Crosby only gives them two or three good seasons, it's well-worth it.

