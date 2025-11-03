Why the 49ers’ team culture is the perfect match for Mac Jones
Mac Jones’ explosive rating of 135.2 helped the San Francisco 49ers post their best offensive performance of the season in a 34-24 win over the New York Giants.
It was his best game representing the red and gold, and on top of that, he's 5-2 as a starter, which tells you all you need to know about how he's settled into the 49ers' culture.
Mac Jones and the 49ers share the same synergy
The Jones the world saw in his previous stints with the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars is nothing like the one he is now.
Although he’s still the backup, the 49ers’ ethos certainly brings out the best in him, which he openly admits aligns closely with his own approach to the game.
"Yeah, for sure. I really do feel that," Jones shared with reporters post game.
"It's not a knock on anybody, I just feel like this is a great organization that it's a lot of laid-back people and it's more my personality and just lets me be me and all the guys every day, they're the same guys every day, whether we're down in a game like last week or up in a game like this week.
"There's the same mentality, and I really appreciate everybody from coaches to everybody, but like I said, you've got to keep going. It's one good week and trying to do it again next week."
George Kittle: Mac Jones is the perfect fit for the 49ers
While Jones looks settled and will likely continue to play a larger role due to the complexity of Brock Purdy's turf toe injury, there’s no better praise than that coming from tight end George Kittle, who takes pride in setting the cultural standards in the building.
Kittle believes that Jones is the perfect fit for the organization's ethos, stating: "I'm not going to lie; I'm pretty sure he has had confidence; I think he has just opened up to us because we are a very supportive team, we are a very inclusive team, we like to do things together, we like to hang out.
"Mac is an honorary tight end, he has that juice to him, that energy and that kind of free-flowing love, so Mac just fits perfectly with our locker room, and all he has done is go 5-2 as a starter.
"When people feel like they can just be themselves, that is when they are at their absolute best."
Jones' stocks rise even higher.