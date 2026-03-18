Why Blake Miller is a Popular Mock Draft Choice for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been linked to offesnvie lineman throughout the 2026 NFL dratf process. In his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Matt Miller had the team selecting Clemson tackle Blake Miller with the 27th pick. How would he fit with the 49ers?

Where Blake Miller translates well to the NFL

Blake Miller has a lot of physical traits in his favor. He is tall, long, and strong. Miller also has a level of explosiveness that allows him to fire back in pass protection. As a run blocker, his reach goes a long way, and he is able to get out and run ahead of ball carriers. Miller also has four years of starting experience and over 3,600 career snaps as a starter. That level of durability and consistency is valued.

How Blake Miller must improve in the NFL

His biggest issue comes from playing too upright and falling to bend well enough to get his hands on faster, more flexible rushers. Miller also tends to lunge at times, which takes him out of the play. He needs to do a better job of syncing his upper and lower body for a more fluid movement in pass protection.

NFL comparison for Blake Miller

It is easy to watch Blake Miller and compare his game to Colton McKivitz. They are not far off from their physical appearance as well. Miller has a lot of the same strengths that led to McKivitz being a pro, and he should come in as a solid pass protector with legitimate starter upside. However, it is going to be the smaller and faster edge rushers who can get under Miller and get around the edge on him, similar to McKivitz.

A solid starter who may not quite be developmentally ready to be a top ten or Pro Bowl-level player is likely what you will get from Miller, and it is what McKivitz has brought over the past two years.

How Blake Miller fits with the San Francisco 49ers

The biggest question with Miller coming to the 49ers is that he has never played left tackle. He has a lot of experience, but it would be a big jump to ask him to switch sides as a rookie. If the 49ers wanted to trade Trent Williams, it may mean Vederien Lowe starting for the first week or two. Still, if they do not trade Williams, it is hard to see Miller fitting well, especially after the 49ers extended McKivitz last year.

If they trust that he can make the jump to left tackle, the profile is exactly what San Francisco wants. That is a lot to ask for a team with short term ambitions, though.