Two 49ers Rookies Express Excitement to Play Alongside Trent Williams

The San Francisco 49ers have completed all their picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The front office selected De'Zhaun Stribling (WR, Mississippi) with the 33rd overall pick in Round 2. In Round 3, they drafted Romello Height (EDGE, Texas Tech) at No. 70 and Kaelon Black (RB, Indiana) at No. 90.

Their Round 4 picks included Gracen Halton (DT, Oklahoma) at No. 107, Carver Willis (OT, Washington) at No. 127, and Ephesians Prysock (CB, Washington) at No. 139. In Round 5, they added Jaden Dugger (LB, Louisiana) at No. 154 and Enrique Cruz (OT, Kansas) at No. 179.

After entering the draft with only six picks, San Francisco managed to acquire two more selections, ultimately adding two additional offensive linemen.

49ers' newest offensive lineman exicted to work with Trent Williams

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ahead of draft week, Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers front office ended weeks of discussions by agreeing to a new deal. The two sides settled on a two-year, $50 million extension, including $37 million guaranteed and a $22 million signing bonus.

This means Williams will be 39 by the end of his contract, but it guarantees the 49ers keep him through 2026 and 2027, offering rookies Willis and Cruz Jr. the chance to learn from one of the league’s best offensive tackles.

On the prospect of working with Williams, Cruz Jr. shared with reporters on Saturday: "Oh, he's one of the best tackles ever. He is one of the greatest ever. I'm just so excited to meet him and be able to learn a lot from him."

Willis added: "It's pretty cool. He's one of those guys that is an all-time great. He is a legend. Any way I can learn from him, or any part of his game I can learn from, or his process, I'm excited for it.

"One of the first things I said when I got drafted to my family was, I can learn from Trent. I'm excited about the ability to go and do that."

Beyond his longevity, his experience and leadership are invaluable, offering younger linemen insight into preparation, routine, and reading defensive fronts, which can significantly accelerate their development.

While the 49ers should have drafted higher to address this key need, these two additions should make noticeable steps with Williams staying put. Their development will be closely monitored, and any early progress could quickly justify the team’s approach despite initial concerns around long-term planning.