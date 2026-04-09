Why Eli Stowers is a Less Talked About Tight End Prospect for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been linked to tight end Kenyon Sadiq in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. However, they have not been tied to many tight ends after that. One name that is worth keeping an eye on is Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers. What does Stowers bring, and would he be a good fit with the 49ers?

How Eli Stowers translates to the NFL

Stowers is an excellent pass-catching tight end. First, he is big and fast. He can stretch the seam and outleap defenders for jump balls. More than that, he is a former quarterback and knows how to create separation, sit in zones, and create an open target for his quarterback. His value as a pass catcher could be high.

Where Eli Stowers must improve in the NFL

Stowers is not just a poor blocker; at times, he looks unengaged in blocking. If he does not show more of a blocking presence in the NFL, teams will treat him like a big receiver and use extra defensive backs against him. It will take away a lot of his strategic value. Beyond that, he is more of a linear mover and is not quite as agile cutting over the middle of the field.

NFL Comparison for Eli Stowers

The NFL comparison that fits stylistically and physically is Evan Engram. Stowers may even have a little more potential as a receiver, but both players come in with similar skillsets and potential usage in the NFL. Engram was big and fast as a tight end has been a receiving threat throughout his career. However, his inability to block has deflated some of the matchup advantages that he could create, which has diminished the peak of his value. This could end up being the same case for Stowers.

How does Eli Stowers fit on the San Francisco 49ers?

Stowers goes around the 59th overall pick based on consensus mock drafts, and the 49ers pick 58th overall. So, there is a good chance that Stowers is one of the top players on the board when they pick in round 2. The issue with Stowers is that he brings so little to the run game, and San Francisco demands that. George Kittle is excellent as a run blocker, and while Jake Tonges is not, all that means is that the 49ers need a complement to Tonges who can block, not another poor blocker. San Francisco would have to be enamored with his upside to swing in round 2.