Why Kyle Shanahan thinks the 49ers’ 6-3 record isn’t an overachievement

It feels almost miraculous that the 49ers are still competitive.

Henry Cheal

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline during the first half of a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
At the halfway point of the season, the San Francisco 49ers hold a 6-3 record.

At face value, the record suggests significant progress. Compared to last season, when the 49ers finished with a 6–11 record, matching that win total already this year speaks volumes about the team’s improvement.

Yet from the inside, it feels almost miraculous that the 49ers remain competitive, given how injuries have depleted both sides of the ball.

Kyle Shanahan insists their 6-3 record isn't an overachievement

The 49ers’ 6–3 record currently places them third in the NFC West, behind the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. However, both Seattle and Los Angeles had a bye week in Week 9, which slightly skews the standings.

As for the conference, the 49ers currently sit as the sixth seed. There’s still every chance for a playoff run, especially since no other team has emerged as a clear favorite at this point in the season.

Considering the injuries and the constant need to adapt week to week, head coach Kyle Shanahan insists that the 6–3 record should not be viewed as an overachievement.

"I wouldn't say overachieved because we believed we could do this," he told reporters earlier in the week.

"I think always when you have injuries it's much more of a challenge, definitely. But, I think some of the key positions we have had key injuries, we've had some good guys step up.

"I mean, I'm thinking all these positions, it's just a total backup. I think we've had some guys come in and play like starters. I also know other teams in the League have some of these issues too.

"So, we're 6-3, and we've got a chance here. We're in the hunt, but we'll see how we finish the rest of this half out."

What often goes unnoticed is just how precise Shanahan is as a coach. Details matter. Perhaps most impressive is his ability to extract the absolute maximum from each player, regardless of their match readiness or sharpness.

With the trade deadline passing without any high-risk, high-reward moves, it’s clear Shanahan trusts his roster, no matter where players sit on the depth chart, to get the job done.

Winning the Super Bowl will be extremely difficult without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa anchoring the defense, but the team’s strong performance may lead even the most cautious supporters to believe a playoff spot is within reach.

