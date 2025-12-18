How the 49ers can Clinch a Playoff Berth in Week 16

Making the playoffs before this season wasn’t a crazy idea to suggest about the San Francisco 49ers.

What was a crazy idea is imagining the 49ers making the playoffs without Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, Mykel Williams, and several other key players for a large segment of the season.

Yet, here the 49ers are, knocking on the door of the 2025 playoffs with three games left to play. In fact, the 49ers have two scenarios with a strong chance to clinch a playoff berth in Week 16.

Take care of the Colts

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

The first and easiest scenario for the 49ers is to take care of business with the Indianapolis Colts. They control their own destiny. If they beat them on Monday night, they’re in the playoffs.

There will be zero question about it. All the 49ers will have to focus on after that is their seeding, which aligns with becoming NFC West champions.

Although achieving that will be difficult with the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks surging as well. But before the 49ers can worry about the division title, they have to take care of business.

There is no reason for them to lose to the Colts with 44-year-old Phillip Rivers as their starting quarterback. An ugly win will be eye-opening, but they just need to secure it no matter what.

A little help with a loss

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If the 49ers are somehow unable to beat the Colts, which will bring on a tsunami of criticism their way, then they will be looking at the Detroit Lions, who will play before the 49ers do.

A Lions loss will clinch a playoff berth for the 49ers. That’s not how they would like to do it, as it’s always better to get the berth on a win and not have someone else do it for them.

But if they were to lose to the Colts, then obviously they’ll gladly take the playoff berth with the Lions losing. It’s just unlikely for them to lose since they’re playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at home.

The Lions are coming off a loss and are, by default, great on their home turf. They will be dialed in and electric against a lesser opponent. Maybe if they had to play in Pittsburgh, it would be drastically different.

