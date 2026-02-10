Why It’s a No-Brainer That This 49ers Receiver Should Stay for 2026

The San Francisco 49ers have 27 players hitting free agency in March.

That’s a significant number. For some of these players, it’s a clear case of out with the old, in with the new.

Although the 49ers lack in one particular position, at wide receiver, there is one player worth keeping in San Francisco.

Kendrick Bourne should remain with the 49ers in 2026

Kendrick Bourne’s return to the City by the Bay saw him rank fourth in franchise history for receiving yards, accumulating 551 yards on 37 receptions.

He had back-to-back career 142-yard games against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While those performances accounted for just over half of his total yardage for the season, he proved he’s a reliable option further down the depth chart. That’s a role he’s likely willing to embrace, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Jauan Jennings entering the offseason and his antics from last year.

"I'm trying to come back," Bourne said on the Richard Sherman Podcast.

"I talk to Kyle—you know Kyle—got a good relationship with him. We had a good exit meeting, so I'm trying to make it happen. That's always the goal. San Francisco is home.

"And so, coming back, having a good year was powerful. So I'm trying to run it back.

"Money talks, but that's just definitely home, so that's holding a special place in my heart."

Bourne’s presence further bolsters the team’s depth, but the 49ers still face an urgent need for more explosive weapons. Jennings’ price tag is likely far beyond what the team should pay, especially considering he produced fewer than 100 more yards on 18 additional receptions.

From a value standpoint, Bourne is the smarter investment — not only because of cost, but also because he’s dependable and one of the few players who stayed healthy throughout the season without major injuries.

The familiarity of the Kyle Shanahan setup bolsters this thought process and will clearly benefit the young offensive talent the 49ers bring in. Bourne’s salary won’t be much, and he has proven himself to be a suitable and reliable option. Beyond his on-field contributions, the 49ers can also use him as a leader in the locker room, helping mentor rookies and younger players while setting an example with his work ethic and professionalism.

An additional one-year contract similar to his 2025 deal, worth up to $5 million, makes sense from a front office perspective. That said, the team shouldn’t make a habit of re-signing every veteran, especially when the roster needs to get younger.

