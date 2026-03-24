Why Robert Jones Will Break Out With the San Francisco 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers may have found a diamond in the rough to start at left guard when they signed Robert Jones to a contract. There is a good reason to believe that the best is yet to come from Jones and he will present his best play with the 49ers.
Did San Francisco 49ers find a starting left guard in free agency?
Jones was on an upward trajectory through the first four years of his NFL career. He had just 13 starts in his first four seasons, but he was regarded as quality depth. Then, Jones started 17 games in 2024. This earned him a contract with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, but he broke his neck before ever getting to a chance to prove himself in a legitimate role.
There are obviously injured players to the 49ers joke to be inserted here, but the team has apparently cleared him to be healthy. More than that, a broken neck is more of a freak injury than something that would be recurring, like a hamstring pull. There is a chance that he is not quite the same player, but there is just as much of a chance that he gets back to his old ways after a setback.
Jones will only be 27 years old in this upcoming season. He has 1,735 snaps as a left guard, 350 snaps at right guard, and 64 snaps at right tackle. The 49ers obvious glaring hole is left guard, and it is hard to see how they can add someone who will clearly start over him without him providing strong competition.
Jones is the best starting option they have at left guard, and he is on an offensive line with a lot of continuity otherwise. He also may be the missing piece on an offense that is ready to fire on all cylinders. So, if he plays well in a role set up for him to succeed, the 49ers could extend him, and he has a real chance to hold down the job for the next couple of seasons.
There is an obvious risk and that is why he signed so late in free agency. However, the cost is going to be low and the 49ers can still try to draft at the position. Still, it is hard not to think that Jones has a great chance to succeed here.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley