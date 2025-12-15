Why this mindset could unlock the 49ers’ path to the NFC No. 1 seed

The San Francisco 49ers returned from their bye week with an impressive 37–24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, boosting their record to 10–4 and all but guaranteeing their place in the playoffs.

This was their second-highest scoring total of the season, but in fairness, they went up against a team that has won only two games this season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy excelled, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and Jauan Jennings claimed touchdowns, while Eddy Piñeiro picked up where he left off, remaining reliable as ever with a 100% conversion rate on field goals.

But the toughest but perhaps fortunate dilemma they are now facing is that their offense is practically at full strength, meaning some key roster players may have quieter games with less time on the ball.

Within the roster, the emphasis is not on personal numbers but on achieving the best possible performance for the team.

"Yeah, I think I don't get wrapped up in 'oh this guy hasn't gotten the ball, so I need to force it to him.' I got to go through my read and how Kyle calls the play," Purdy shared with reporters about this selfless mindset after the game.

"The cool thing about our guys with all the recievers and tight ends, we got great players across the board.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) prepares to pass the ball during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Like I've said, the cool thing about them is they're about the team and they're not going to get fussy. They understand that it's going to come, and we all play together. And so that's my job is to take what the defense gives me. But within that everybody will end-up getting the ball and getting their opportunity."

This mindset is a key reason behind their recent success. It seems no one is focused on individual stat lines. There appears to be minimal ego on this offense, and despite the crazy Brandon Aiyuk situation, it’s remarkable how close-knit the offense remains considering the off-field drama.

With the NFL projecting a 98% chance of a playoff spot, the 49ers have become a team few would want to face in a one-game scenario.

Their confidence is only increasing, and a potential path to the NFC’s No. 1 seed is in sight, results permitting. The true test looms with three potential playoff-locked teams on the horizon: the Indianapolis Colts, the Chicago Bears, and the Seattle Seahawks.

This season shows the 49ers that discipline, perseverance, and prioritizing the team drive results.

Read More