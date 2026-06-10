NFL Analyst Claims 49ers are Being Undervalued Ahead of 2026

The San Francisco 49ers may not have a perfect roster right now, but they still have a legitimate shot at making another Super Bowl run.

It's hard to buy into that take when both the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have stronger rosters on paper.

That was proven last season. That doesn't mean the 49ers are out of the equation though.

San Francisco made several impressive moves in free agency this offseason, and when those additions are combined with several players who still have plenty left to offer in red and gold, former NFL linebacker turned analyst Manti Te'o believes the 49ers are being underestimated.

"I do look at the San Francisco 49ers, and Kyle Shanahan, and all the guys that they have—this is the best wide receiver corps that Brock Purdy has ever thrown to, with Mike Evans and company," Te'o explained on Good Morning Football.

"You have George Kittle. And then, you have Nick Bosa and you have Fred Warner and you've got Dre Greenlaw, and all of those guys are coming back.

"I mean, it's going to be a battle in the NFC West. So I'm not sounding the alarm that they're not the favorite in the NFC West, but I am sounding the alarm that if you don't be careful, the San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFC in general.

"And if you forgot, there was a time where they could have been the number one seed in the NFC, and they didn't have anybody playing for them."

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after catching a pass against Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) (obscured) during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The fact that the 49ers finished just one victory shy of securing the No. 1 seed highlighted the quality they possess. Kyle Shanahan's coaching was top-notch all season.

More importantly, the manner in which they got there - overcoming injuries to nearly every key member of the core, except Christian McCaffrey, emphasized a side of this roster that can win ugly when circumstances demand it.

They marginally defeated the Rams and the Seahawks on the road too, reinforcing the idea that the 49ers can be competitive against teams who are slightly better.

But the more the 49ers are overlooked, the more they seem to thrive. Positive headlines mean little to a team with championship aspirations.

In fact, doubt and criticism often serve as fuel and motivation, highlighting areas where improvement is needed. And there are many areas where the 49ers are considerably weaker.

One thing is certain: this team should make it to the playoffs.