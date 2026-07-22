Steve Young Stresses the Importance of the 49ers Staying Healthy This Season

The San Francisco 49ers should have a playoff spot with their name on it this season.

That's the expectation. Whether the 49ers can advance beyond the divisional round of the playoffs after last year's defeat to the Seattle Seahawks remains uncertain.

That said, the gap between the 49ers and the Seahawks appears to have narrowed slightly after this offseason. However, the gap separating both teams from the Los Angeles Rams has widened considerably following the Rams' aggressive roster moves, most notably their blockbuster trade for Myles Garrett and the looming worry of Aaron Donald coming out of retirement.

Steve Young: 49ers have a chance if they remain healthy

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; AFC coach Steve Young during practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers deserve praise for their moves in free agency this offseason. They added several key players to address important positions, but they fell short in the draft by failing to fill the remaining needs with Day 1 contributors.

Most notably, they did not add a starting-caliber left guard or another pass rusher who could immediately complement Nick Bosa.

Former quarterback Steve Young acknowledged that the 49ers are still the third-best team in the NFC West. However, he stressed that health will ultimately determine how far San Francisco can go in its bid to end a Super Bowl drought that has now stretched for more than three decades.

"We’re chasing a little bit, but that’s okay," Young said about the 49ers to NBC Sports Bay Area. "We never minded that. We’ll stand for it. ...If everybody’s healthy, we’re right in the mix with everyone. Last year we were a tough out, and we were wounded.

"I think the theme has to be health," Young said about the 2026 49ers. "We know everyone’s a little bit older and everyone talks about it, and it’s real. If we can stay healthy, we have plenty of people to go do it. To be at full strength is key, especially in the NFC West this year."

Injuries have consistently derailed the 49ers in recent years, and while they deserve credit for reaching the playoffs in 2025 despite the adversity, it is difficult to expect a similar outcome this season.

The team's ageing core is another year older, George Kittle is still recovering from an Achilles injury, and the addition of Mike Evans raises expectations after a poor 2025 season.

This year is likely the 49ers' final chance to win it with certain players on that roster.