Everyone Is Sleeping on This About 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Without running back Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers wouldn't have made the playoffs last season.

It might sound like a bullish statement, but there’s real truth behind it. He was the glue that kept the roster together.

The 49ers never had their core group fully healthy at the same time. Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Fred Warner, and Nick Bosa all missed extended time to varying degrees. The latter two sufferred season-ending injuries in Week 3 and Week 6.

Heading into 2026, there are valid and real questions facing McCaffrey. Does he still have the same explosiveness, and if he's already past his peak? But this is one storyline a lot of people are overlooking.

Christian McCaffrey enters 2026 fully healthy

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last season, McCaffrey entered 2025 only just fit enough to play, eager to bounce back after a difficult 2024 campaign in which he was limited to just four games because of Achilles tendinitis and a PCL injury. It marked the toughest stretch of his career, especially considering how transformative he had been since arriving in San Francisco via trade in October 2022.

It was beyond evident that the 49ers had no other option but to overwork McCaffrey throughout 2025. At most points of the season, he was their strongest weapon and was reliable when needed. Earning the Comeback Player of the Year award was the result of his hard work.

But now, he enters the upcoming season fully healthy. It’s the most positive news the 49ers could wish for, and one that could rekindle the explosiveness Christian McCaffrey displayed in previous campaigns.

The 49ers will be banking heavily on McCaffrey this year, considering the number of unknowns elsewhere on offense, from George Kittle’s return timeline to Mike Evans’ durability following a turbulent 2025 season, and the receiver unit in general, given how different it will look after Brandon Aiyuk’s departure.

As much as the 49ers may need him, they must keep their promise to reduce his workload. They've said in the past, but now it's time actually to do something about it. Both Kyle Shanahan and offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak have previously admitted just how important this is.

McCaffrey, barring no preseason mishaps or knocks, will be fully fit and ready for the new season. So it's time for San Francisco to lean back into one of the league's most complete offensive weapons. Since his health is in order, one would imagine his production will be too.