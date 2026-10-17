One 49ers Player is an Afterthought Despite Impressive Debut

With injuries thinning out their wide receiver depth, the San Francisco 49ers have needed their young players to step up.

One player who did that well in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals was Jordan Watkins. He caught two explosive passes for 60 yards in his season debut.

He was also blocking amazingly well. That game raised Watkins' stock, and it should've earned him more playing time with the 49ers dealing with injuries.

However, Watkins has been a ghost despite his impressive debut. He hasn't registered a single catch, and that's because he isn't being targeted. Watkins is an afterthought in the 49ers' offense, but if you ask Kyle Shanahan, he doesn't think so.

“He's just gotten more opportunities since his injuries and keep doing what he's doing," Shanahan said. "Guys just run routes and sometimes the ball goes to them, sometimes it doesn't. His opportunity percentages go up with the guys that have been hurt. He was backing up Deebo last week and Mike at times. We had Cooks doing the same. But, when guys go out, you get more opportunities.”

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins (17) gestures after catching a pass for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shanahan is correct that the ball sometimes goes to a receiver and sometimes it doesn't. The thing is, he's the head coach and the offensive play caller.

If he wants Watkins involved, it will happen. One way he can help Watkins be featured more is by having him run more routes. Against the Seattle Seahawks, Watkins only ran eight routes.

Meanwhile, Brandin Cooks, who only just arrived less than a few weeks ago, ran 12. It's clear that Watkins isn't a player that Shanahan wants to use.

In hindsight, maybe Watkins' involvement against the Cardinals was for Shanahan to see how he would respond after he approached Shanahan about playing more.

It's not like he failed that test. Otherwise, Shanahan wouldn't have spoken so highly of him. Even now, Shanahan still speaks highly of Watkins.

"We've been really happy with how he's played in these games. I think he's earned a lot of respect in these three games and with us it doesn't have to do with the stats. I know he's had two catches and stuff in his first game, and those are two really good plays, but because he hasn't had any in the other two games doesn't really mean much to us."

It seems like the only way Watkins will see opportunities with the ball again is if the 49ers are desperate at wide receiver. You'd think that would be the case now with Deebo Samuel out.

But that doesn't appear to be the case. I wouldn't bank on much involvement as a pass catcher from Watkins anytime soon, if at all, this season.

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