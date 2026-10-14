Help wanted.

That’s what it feels like the 49ers should put up at the wide receiver position. They have a stockpile of injuries that recently increased with Deebo Samuel, the latest to join it.

Samuel hurt his hamstring in the win against the Seahawks. The 49ers are expecting him to be out for some time, further thinning a position that’s been without Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling.

Mike Evans is the only trustworthy wide receiver the 49ers have right now. With all of the injuries at the position, the 49ers may be inclined to make a blockbuster trade.

Marvin Harrison Jr. was just traded to the Texans, so the market for receivers has been kickstarted. However, it makes no sense for the 49ers to make a blockbuster wide receiver trade.

They are not desperate at the position as it’s made out to be. All of their receivers who were injured during the season weren’t season-ending. Samuel, Robinson, and Stribling will be back.

You can bank on Robinson returning in Week 9 against the Raiders after nursing a high ankle sprain. Samuel will likely be back for that game as well. The only one that’ll take more time is Stribling. Christian Kirk might be back soon too.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers will be full strength at wide receiver in a matter of a few weeks. All they have to do is endure two more games without them, which are against the Commanders and the Falcons.

I’d like to think the 49ers are more than capable of beating those teams without those three receivers. Even Kyle Shanahan believes the 49ers are fine getting by with the players they have.

“I think we have enough,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got three guys on practice squad also who can help. Anytime you lose this number of guys, four guys or five guys whatever it is, it's a huge challenge. But, we do have guys in this building who can do it and we'll always look.”

Now, if the 49ers want to make a trade for Jauan Jennings, that’s sensible. It shouldn’t cost much to acquire him, and he can immediately contribute.

Those are the types of trades the 49ers should consider for receivers – bargains. A blockbuster is unnecessary when they have Evans, George Kittle, and the rest of their receivers returning.

The only blockbuster trade the 49ers should make is for a pass rusher. Otherwise, it’s unnecessary. They’re fine at wide receiver.

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