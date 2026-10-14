49ers Don’t Need to Make a Blockbuster Wide Receiver Trade
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Help wanted.
That’s what it feels like the 49ers should put up at the wide receiver position. They have a stockpile of injuries that recently increased with Deebo Samuel, the latest to join it.
Samuel hurt his hamstring in the win against the Seahawks. The 49ers are expecting him to be out for some time, further thinning a position that’s been without Demarcus Robinson and De’Zhaun Stribling.
Mike Evans is the only trustworthy wide receiver the 49ers have right now. With all of the injuries at the position, the 49ers may be inclined to make a blockbuster trade.
Marvin Harrison Jr. was just traded to the Texans, so the market for receivers has been kickstarted. However, it makes no sense for the 49ers to make a blockbuster wide receiver trade.
They are not desperate at the position as it’s made out to be. All of their receivers who were injured during the season weren’t season-ending. Samuel, Robinson, and Stribling will be back.
You can bank on Robinson returning in Week 9 against the Raiders after nursing a high ankle sprain. Samuel will likely be back for that game as well. The only one that’ll take more time is Stribling. Christian Kirk might be back soon too.
The 49ers will be full strength at wide receiver in a matter of a few weeks. All they have to do is endure two more games without them, which are against the Commanders and the Falcons.
I’d like to think the 49ers are more than capable of beating those teams without those three receivers. Even Kyle Shanahan believes the 49ers are fine getting by with the players they have.
“I think we have enough,” Shanahan said. “We’ve got three guys on practice squad also who can help. Anytime you lose this number of guys, four guys or five guys whatever it is, it's a huge challenge. But, we do have guys in this building who can do it and we'll always look.”
Now, if the 49ers want to make a trade for Jauan Jennings, that’s sensible. It shouldn’t cost much to acquire him, and he can immediately contribute.
Those are the types of trades the 49ers should consider for receivers – bargains. A blockbuster is unnecessary when they have Evans, George Kittle, and the rest of their receivers returning.
The only blockbuster trade the 49ers should make is for a pass rusher. Otherwise, it’s unnecessary. They’re fine at wide receiver.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN