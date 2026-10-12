Kyle Shanahan Provides Discouraging Injury Update on Deebo Samuel

Well, this was predictable.

The San Francisco 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for "some time" after he exited the game against the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

Kyle Shanahan provided the discouraging injury update on Samuel while on a conference call with reporters on Monday. Samuel injured his hamstring in the third quarter of the game.

The 49ers immediately ruled him out, which indicated that his injury would most likely keep him out for the next couple of games. Hamstring injuries are always annoying and tricky.

Players will think they're fine until they get on the field and undo everything. It wouldn't be shocking if Samuel wasn't seen again until after the 49ers' Week 8 Bye.

With Samuel out, this further thins the wide receiver position. This could force the 49ers to go out and add another player, but Shanahan thinks the 49ers are okay for now.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (19) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we have enough. We’ve got three guys on practice squad also who can help. Anytime you lose this number of guys, four guys or five guys whatever it is, it's a huge challenge. But, we do have guys in this building who can do it and we'll always look," said Shanahan.

Brandin Cooks appears to be the No. 3 receiver for the 49ers, after Mike Evans and George Kittle. It seems he's overtaken Jacob Cowing and Jordan Watkins

Although those two are sure to be sprinkled into the offense. Cowing was surprisingly used a lot against the Seahawks, as he registered 17 routes run.

Watkins only clocked in eight routes run. His sweet two-catch, 60-yard performance against the Arizona Cardinals clearly didn't do much to help him earn an increased role.

It wouldn't be surprising if a newly added or practice squad player received more playing time than him. Shanahan favors veterans, which is why Cooks ran 12 routes and reeled in a touchdown.

The 49ers shouldn't feel compelled to make a big move at wide receiver. I know that Evans is still compromised, but they will be fine at the position.

They should be able to defeat the Washington Commanders and the Atlanta Falcons without being at full strength at receiver. Those are two very average to below-average teams.

It shouldn't be difficult to get wins over them. What the 49ers need is for their current players to step up. Get ready for more Cooks and Cowing.

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