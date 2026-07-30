SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Five from a different camp with the Niners …

• And it’s different because Kyle Shanahan—who’s now in his 10th season in charge—is taking a step back as he recovers from the effects of his July 14 car accident . On this particular Wednesday, he came out midway through practice, and watched from behind the action with GM John Lynch, with DC Raheem Morris coming over to talk for a while. This isn’t a faux absence. Shanahan’s not disconnected. But offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has the walkie talkie that goes to Brock Purdy’s helmet, and the head coach is watching like a personnel guy might at training camp. For now, the Niners are encouraged with Shanahan’s progress, with the caveat that it hasn't been, and won’t be, linear. There’ll be ups and downs. He’s contributing where he can. His body is healing nicely. The concussion is lingering a bit. The hope is he’s back soon. And as for what the team is missing most at the moment, everyone I asked brought up the absence of his team meetings. Rather than try and replicate them, the Niners have put those on ice for now, breaking into offensive and defensive meetings with the coordinators for the time they’re scheduled. We’ve got more coming on all that tomorrow.

• As for what the team has to sort out, the receiver situation is high on the list. There’s real concern with Ricky Pearsall’s setback with his PCL—an injury that he first suffered last September, he had to manage through the season, and one that swelled up earlier this week. The 2024 first-round pick’s entering his third year, and expected to take another step, so his availability from here is important. Mike Evans should be steady. Christian Kirk’s banged up now. But what would really help is development behind them, and that positions third-year man Jacob Cowing and second-year pro Jordan Watkins as important pieces. The good news is De’Zhaun Stribling, the 33rd pick in this year’s draft, is flashing already, and looks like a strong, physical, sure-handed target who could earn a role right away.

• The offensive line is another area where some roles will be won and lost in the summer, and left guard in particular is one to watch—with Connor Colby, Brett Toth, Robert Jones and Carver Willis vying to take Spencer Burford’s old spot. And if there’s one more position battle that should be intriguing on offense, it’d be the fight for snaps at running back behind Christian McCaffrey, as the Niners try to manage McCaffrey’s workload heading into his 10th NFL season. Jordan James, a 2025 second-rounder, was coming on, flashing an ability to add an explosive element to the offense, before fracturing a rib. Which has now created some opportunity for Kaelon Black to show he’s ready to role as a rookie.

• The back seven on defense looks to be improved. Fred Warner’s healthy, and Dre Greenlaw is back—giving the linebacker room a very veteran feel, like it’s inhabited with a bunch of coaches on the field. And after Warner was hurt, and with Greenlaw gone, Tatum Bethune got to play a lot, and Garret Wallow has experience, so there’s depth there too. Then, behind those guys in the secondary, Morris has really dug in on the development of Renardo Green, who looks ready to take a step. With Deommodore Lenoir and Upton Stout there too, corner should be stronger, and even more so if Jack Jones, who’s had his off-field issues over the years, and can maintain the momentum he’s got going.

• But as is often the case with Niners defense, the ceiling for the group will be determined by the front. Nick Bosa’s close to being ready to jump in on 11-on-11 work and has looked explosive and athletic, and Osa Odighizuwa’s looking like a solid veteran addition. The bigger questions surrounded the younger guys, and how far they can take the group, with second-year defensive linemen Mykel Williams and Alfred Collins coming back off injury, their draft classmate C.J. West having a nice start to camp at nose tackle, and third-rounder Romello Height already showing promise. If those guys all take a step, Morris’s unit’s got a chance to be pretty good.

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