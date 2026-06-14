One Bold Prediction Mike Evans Can Clear with the 49ers
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The San Francisco 49ers signed for specific reasons, and Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated believes that the signing is going to work out for the most part. His bold prediction of Mike Evans catching 10 touchdowns means that Evans is going to get right back on track in a 49ers uniform.
The San Francisco 49ers added a red zone weapon in Mike Evans
Mike Evans catching ten touchdowns is not typically a bold prediction. Kyle Shanahan feeding one main passing weapon in the red zone for a big year is not a bold prediction. However, their coming together in 2026 would be a small surprise.
Evans has played 12 seasons and has had more than ten touchdowns in six of them. He also went over ten touchdowns in two of the last three seasons. However, he only caught three touchdowns in what turned out to be the worst season of his career in 2025.
Evans was hurt for most of the year and only played in eight games. Still, that pace would put him closer to seven touchdowns if he played a full season, and not the ten touchdowns that he had typically been getting.
Still, the 49ers offense is different, and there is a real chance this is where Evans thrives. Evans is getting older, and being able to produce high volume at his age is unlikely.
However, his age and savvy could come in handy in key redzone moments. San Francisco has an offense that is great at getting to the red zone, but it is nice to have a player with the size of Evans's size when they get in there.
So, the team could let Evans stay fresh early into drives, but use him similarly to a goal-line back and let him collect touchdowns. That is an easy way to see this bold prediction coming to fruition.
The biggest thing that will stop him is health. Evens was not fully healthy in 2024, despite going over 10 touchdowns. His past two years featured the most nagging injuries of his entire career, and he is now at the age where it is hard to expect the issues to stop all of a sudden.
If Evans misses too much time, he is going to make this prediction look silly. Still, it is much more of a bet on health than a bet that Evans still has it due to the scheme.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley