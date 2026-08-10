Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan's Perspective on Concussions has Changed

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media for the first time since his car crash on July 14.

It was an important moment for Shanahan, as the car crash left him with three broken ribs, a broken hand, a broken nose and a concussion.

He admits he is still dealing with the effects of the concussion, including headaches and fatigue, following what was a traumatic ordeal.

Why Kyle Shanahan's outlook on concussions is different

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shanahan is dealing with a concussion for the first time in his life, and while he has always understood it is an injury that must always be taken seriously, the experience has given him a different perspective.

Having dealt with the symptoms himself, he can now better relate to what players go through when they suffer concussions on the field.

“Yeah, no doubt. I’ve been told so much by these guys, don’t compare a sports concussion to an accident like this," he told reporters after Saturday's training camp.

"I’m starting to realize that now. Just little things, like when they label things, like whether it’s severe or mild. You hear someone has a mild one, I’m like, ‘Oh, alright. It might be one game, but usually that’s two.’ Then you kind of learn those are just words.

"Each one’s a little bit different. I definitely can relate to how scary it is when you don’t know if you will feel right again. It’s definitely made me more educated on it.

"Usually I just listen, and like, ‘Tell me when, okay,’ and I move on, but I understand it a lot better and what guys got to go through and the protocol to get back.

"There’s not a protocol for me on paper, but it’s really cool to be in a profession that knows what to do with those things.

"All the people that I need help from, it was already built in here. They’ve got a lot of experience with it, and it’s been really good for me.”

Shanahan says he previously relied on medical staff to handle concussion cases, but his own experience has taught him about the injury's complexity and given him a new perspective on what players endure.

Concussions are nasty injuries, but thankfully, less than a month on from his crash, Shanahan is more or less back to carrying out all of his duties as head coach.

The next step will be seeing how he handles the sideline when the 49ers face the Tennessee Titans in their first preseason game this coming Thursday.