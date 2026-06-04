History Suggests 49ers Should be Cautious with Mike Evans Expectations

Mike Evans has a track record that combines longevity and high-end production. That is why the San Francisco 49ers were so drawn to him despite coming off a career-low season at the age of 32. However, even most players of his caliber tend to hit a wall around this age.

The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to squeeze one more productive year out of Mike Evans

Mike Evans is just one of five NFL players to hit 13,000 receiving yards before the age of 33, and he is one of nine players to eclipse 12,000 yards in that time. He is behind only Randy Moss, Larry Fitzgerald, Julio Jones, and Jerry Rice for yards at his age, and he is just ahead of DeAndre Hopkins, Andre Johnson, Tory Holt, and Brandon Marshall. Needless to say, that is good company to be in. However, not many had strong runs after the age of 33.

Rice is the major outlier as he played through his age 42 season and produced over 1,000 yards at age 40. This would be an unfair comparison, even if Evans is in the rare company with Rice.

Fitzgerald is likely the next best case as he produced 1,000 yards in his age-34 season and was productive through his age-36 season.

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Jones seems to be one year ahead of Evans. Jones had over 1,300 yards at age 30, and Evans went over 1,000 yards at age 31. However, Jones got hurt and did not hit 1,000 yards at age 31, and the same can be said for Evans' age-32 season. When Jones was 32, he went to a new team, but it ended poorly as he finished with 434 yards. He played two years for two different teams after that.

Johnson had 936 yards at age 33 before the Houston Texans moved on from him, and he played two more unproductive years.

Moss had 393 yards, Hopkins had 330 yards, Marshall had 154 yards, and while Holt went over 700 yards at age 33, he retired the season prior.

So, of the eight players with similar production through his age, four of them failed to hit 500 yards and only two of them were able to get to 1,000 yards after that. Those two had longer sustained careers, while Johnson and Holt went over 500 yards but then failed to produce after.

49ers fans should be cautious because getting consistent production from Evans in 2026 might be asking a lot.