The One Quality Kyle Shanahan Believes Has Fueled the 49ers' 6-0 Start

The San Francisco 49ers have started 6-0 twice under their head coach Kyle Shanahan.

In 2019, the 49ers went on an inspired run to reach the Super Bowl. In 2026, it remains to be seen, but it's a stat that shows it's been an impressive start to the year.

Shanahan believes there's one quality behind their unbeaten start to the year, stating during an interview with Bay Area radio station KNBR: "I just like the grit of our team. I wouldn't say we're an offensive team, a defensive team, special teams. I wouldn't say we're dominant in this area and not in another.

"I just feel like, every week, we try to figure out what it takes to win, collectively as coaches, collectively as a team. Our guys really focus on that stuff, and they try to go get it done.

"And not always in these games does it go exactly how we're thinking it's going to go," Shanahan continued. "And I think we assess the situation, players and coaches, and we see the adjustments we've got to make, and our guys are willing to just really put it on the line every single week and do what it takes to get it done.

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch (right) chats with head coach Kyle Shanahan on the sideline before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think our guys have a very good understanding of how this league works, and how fast it can change. Each week, it's a one-game season, and I think we look at it every week that way, and I think we've played that way."

"I think maybe a difference with our team [compared to] most other teams is I feel like our guys play every team like it's make-or-break to make the playoffs or not. There is no 'Hey, this is just Week 5' or 'Hey, we've got a good record.' There's none of that.

And he's right. However you look at it, the 49ers' 6–0 record has been built on grit. They've beaten three of the final four teams from last season and dug deep in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders, nearly surrendering a 20-point lead before holding on for the win.

San Francisco have faced different moments of adversity throughout their unbeaten start, but they've consistently found a way to get the job done.

Don't forget the biggest factor that has repeatedly plagued San Francisco in the past: injuries. As was the case last season, the sheer number of players sidelined hasn't derailed their campaign so far.

Instead, the 49ers have continued to find ways to win despite the setbacks. It's a testament to Shanahan and the entire organization that they've managed to look this strong while dealing with so many absences.