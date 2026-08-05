How Ogbo Okoronkwo Impacts 49ers Edge Rusher Depth Chart
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The San Francisco 49ers signed seven-year veteran Ogbonnia Okoronkwo during training camp. Okoronkwo suffered a season-ending triceps tear last year. However, prior to that, he had become a notable rotational pass rusher, so there is a good chance he can make a push to get onto the 49ers roster. Where does he fit into the 49ers depth chart?
San Francisco 49ers Updated Depth Chart After Ogbo Okoronkwo Signing
Nick Bosa
Bosa is back at practice but is still coming back slowly as he recovers from his ACL. So he has not done much work with the team yet.
Mykel Williams
Williams has not practiced yet, as he is recovering from his ACL. The combination of Bosa and Williams being out has given depth pieces more chances, but has also depleted the depth.
Romello Height
Height has been in and out with a few small injuries. However, he just returned. The team needs him to fill the speed rusher role. If he does not, they now have Okoronkwo to step in for him.
Keion White
White missed time this offseason with a foot injury. Now, he is missing time with an adductor. He was supposed to be getting the snaps that Williams is missing out on. His injury is why the team needed to go outside the roster.
Sam Okuayinonnu
Okuayinonnu is a run defender with limited upside in the passing game. However, he has consistently been one of the few healthy names here, so has taken plenty of first-team work.
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Okoronkwo averaged 3.6 sacks per year from 2021-2024. He also averaged 439 snaps per season over that span. He missed almost all of the 2025 season, but this is a player who contributes. If Height is not ready for serious work, he could jump into first-team snaps.
Cam Sample
Sample played 234 snaps last year. He was signed to add depth but has been missing time with a knee injury.
Quinton Bell
Bell has 433 career snaps, and 114 were last year. The 2019 seventh-round pick was signed to give them depth in training camp.
KJ Henry
Henry has 332 snaps, and 281 of them came in his rookie season back in 2023. The former fifth-round pick has bounced around the NFL since then and is unlikely to stick on the roster.
Titus Leo
The 2023 sixth-round pick has nine career snaps. He was signed this offseason due to the lack of depth.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley