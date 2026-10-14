Ranking the 49ers Players Most Likely to be Traded Before the Deadline

The San Francisco 49ers are more likely to be buying at the trade deadline than selling. However, if the right offer came their way for certain players, they could look to sell. Who could be on the move from San Francisco next month?

7 San Francisco 49ers Who Could Get Traded

Most Likely Trade Pieces

Mac Jones

Jones is not a lock to get traded, but he is still the most likely. Enough teams are still in the mix, and his perception is still strong from last season. If a contender like the Minnesota Vikings had an injury and needed to make a big trade for Jones, the 49ers would struggle to say no. The 49ers have said they wanted a second-round pick. If he becomes a half-season rental, do they shift to a third?

Malik Mustapha

Mustapha is starting for the injured Marques Sigle, but Sigle will be back in the lineup soon. When he returns, Mustapha will be a safety in his third NFL season with at least 23 NFL starts. However, he is currently depth in the new Raheem Morris defense. If Mustapha has another good start or two, he could net them a fourth- or fifth-round pick.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Brown is starting, and Mustapha is not. However, they might get about the same value on the trade market because Brown is in the last year of his deal, and the team acquiring Mustapha will have him in 2027 as well. The 49ers could trade Brown, and start Mustapha next to Sigle.

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Less Likely But Possible

Dre Greenlaw

Greenlaw was thrown out of the 49ers' Week 5 win, and rookie Jaden Dugger excelled. Greenlaw is now suspended for Week 6. If Dugger continues to play well, the team could invest more in the rookie by trading Greenlaw. The issue is Greenlaw appears to be more valuable to San Francisco than any other team. A Day Three pick is all they would get back.

Keion White

Stick with me for a second. Let's say the 49ers trade for an edge rusher at the deadline. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are back, as is rookie Romello Height. White is not signed beyond this year and is not a Raheem Morris addition. San Francisco could move on if a team offers a fifth-round pick or more.

Depth Trades

Tatum Bethune

Bethune is inactive most weeks but could compete to start for some teams. A day-three pick could get him traded.

Jack Jones

Jones has been a disappointment, but he started the past two years and is not in the starting mix in San Francisco.