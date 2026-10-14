Ranking the 49ers Players Most Likely to be Traded Before the Deadline
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The San Francisco 49ers are more likely to be buying at the trade deadline than selling. However, if the right offer came their way for certain players, they could look to sell. Who could be on the move from San Francisco next month?
7 San Francisco 49ers Who Could Get Traded
Most Likely Trade Pieces
Mac Jones
Jones is not a lock to get traded, but he is still the most likely. Enough teams are still in the mix, and his perception is still strong from last season. If a contender like the Minnesota Vikings had an injury and needed to make a big trade for Jones, the 49ers would struggle to say no. The 49ers have said they wanted a second-round pick. If he becomes a half-season rental, do they shift to a third?
Malik Mustapha
Mustapha is starting for the injured Marques Sigle, but Sigle will be back in the lineup soon. When he returns, Mustapha will be a safety in his third NFL season with at least 23 NFL starts. However, he is currently depth in the new Raheem Morris defense. If Mustapha has another good start or two, he could net them a fourth- or fifth-round pick.
Ji’Ayir Brown
Brown is starting, and Mustapha is not. However, they might get about the same value on the trade market because Brown is in the last year of his deal, and the team acquiring Mustapha will have him in 2027 as well. The 49ers could trade Brown, and start Mustapha next to Sigle.
Less Likely But Possible
Dre Greenlaw
Greenlaw was thrown out of the 49ers' Week 5 win, and rookie Jaden Dugger excelled. Greenlaw is now suspended for Week 6. If Dugger continues to play well, the team could invest more in the rookie by trading Greenlaw. The issue is Greenlaw appears to be more valuable to San Francisco than any other team. A Day Three pick is all they would get back.
Keion White
Stick with me for a second. Let's say the 49ers trade for an edge rusher at the deadline. Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are back, as is rookie Romello Height. White is not signed beyond this year and is not a Raheem Morris addition. San Francisco could move on if a team offers a fifth-round pick or more.
Depth Trades
Tatum Bethune
Bethune is inactive most weeks but could compete to start for some teams. A day-three pick could get him traded.
Jack Jones
Jones has been a disappointment, but he started the past two years and is not in the starting mix in San Francisco.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley