With Brock Purdy inactive due to an ankle sprain, the San Francisco 49ers will turn to Mac Jones for their second matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Keeping Jones was a brilliant move by the 49ers, as easily the best backup in the NFL. Had they traded him at the deadline or any time before that, they would’ve trotted out Kurtis Rourke.

Jones always gives the 49ers a chance to win since he’s a starting-caliber quarterback. However, against the Seahawks, the chances are low. I don’t think the 49ers will beat Seattle with Jones.

For starters, this game was always going to be difficult no matter who the starting quarterback was. The Seahawks still have one of, if not the best defenses, in the NFL.

Matching up with them is a lot tougher than matching up with the Minnesota Vikings, as the 49ers have proven this season. To make matters worse, the Seahawks are coming off their Bye, which means they’re rested and well-prepared.

Facing a fresh team as good as Seattle, who’s had extra time to game plan for their opponent, is always brutal. Plus, I think the Seahawks will be very motivated for this game. They lost the first matchup and are behind in the NFC West.

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) reacts after a defensive play against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers will see the best version of Seattle’s defense on Sunday. They’ll want to spoil all of the good vibes the 49ers are feeling. Not to mention that the Seahawks need to win.

They’re 6-4 and currently on the outside looking in for the playoff race. It’s already Week 12. If they’re going to go on a run, it needs to start now. I fully expect them to be fired up.

Of course, their offense can be the reason the 49ers win. Sam Darnold has been average at best this season, and they struggle to run the football. Their defense can only carry them so far.

But if they’re sharp enough, it’ll be rough for the 49ers. A game like this is where Purdy is needed. He’s in the MVP race for a reason. He’s been smooth in practically every game this year.

And while Jones is a starting-caliber quarterback, going from an MVP to that will be a major drop-off. Purdy has the off-script ability, the sack-avoiding skills, rapport with Mike Evans, and doesn’t turn the ball over.

They need all of that to beat the Seahawks, and Jones doesn’t have any of it. That’s why they’ll most likely lose on Sunday. If this game were against any other team, like the Green Bay Packers, it’s a different story.

Should the 49ers win, pretend Grant Cohn wrote this.

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