Richard Sherman is Spot On With What Started 49ers-Brandon Aiyuk Drama

From being an All-Pro to his last full NFL season, to an All-Pro troll on social media. That is what Brandon Aiyuk has been this offseason.

With the San Francisco 49ers still holding onto him, he’s taken it upon himself to go on a rampage with video posts. It’s only painting him in a more negative light, but he doesn’t care. This is what he wants.

And all 49ers fans want is for this to be over with. This has gone on for so long that it’s hard to recall what caused all the drama between Aiyuk and the 49ers. Thankfully, former 49er Richard Sherman perfectly cited it.

Sherman is spot on with the Aiyuk drama

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Richard Sherman is seen on the Thursday Night Football set before the game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"It probably started even before the Super Bowl," Sherman said in his podcast. "Brandon Aiyuk played well in the Super Bowl and created separation and felt like he was open a lot more than he got the ball. He felt like he individually could have impacted that game in a greater way and helped them win a Super Bowl."

This is spot on from Sherman. Shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Aiyuk’s brother posted on social media about their frustration over Aiyuk’s lack of involvement.

That might’ve been them speaking for Aiyuk after he vented to them behind closed doors. As for the rift occurring before the Super Bowl, that makes sense.

Aiyuk only had six catches on 14 targets entering the Super Bowl. It’s not an insignificant lack of involvement, but I’m sure he felt the 49ers’ offense could’ve run through him more.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk works out with his teammates during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

In any case, that was the first domino to fall. It led to an awkward offseason where he also took to social media with some weird antics, as he and the 49ers were at an impasse on a contract extension.

The relationship got so bad that Aiyuk wanted to be traded. Eventually, he and the 49ers agreed. But the reality is, the fences were never mended. It was evident when Aiyuk caused a fuss in practice, wearing the wrong shorts.

“I don't think Brandon ever bought back in,” said Sherman. “I think the bitterness, the resentment, the frustration, the anger just kept eating away at him."

Once again, Sherman is spot on. The 49ers and Aiyuk were never the same again. It had been brewing since the Super Bowl. And now, they’re in this unnecessary situation.

One that they’re partially at fault for, too. Can it just end already?

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